Gerard Butler Accidentally Put Hilary Swank In The Hospital While Filming P.S. I Love You
Ah, love. One of the greatest emotions human beings can experience. When an individual is in love, little words and gestures can make a world of difference. These small moments often paint a relationship in vibrant colors of memory. Of course, when one is truly in love, it is always a struggle to be away or removed from the target of their affection, and this becomes even more tragic when lovers are separated by the icy embrace of death. The well-loved film "P.S. I Love You" shows just how much of a struggle getting over the loss of a loved one can be, but at least there is often times a light at the end of the tunnel...and sometimes that tunnel is in Ireland.
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
Danielle Deadwyler's Oscar Snub Has Fans Completely Outraged
The Oscar nominations for 2023 have been released, with fans making it known how displeased they are that the Academy did not recognize Danielle Deadwyler's performance in "Till." Movies such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Top Gun: Maverick" proved to outdo expectations regarding the number of nominations received...
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive
Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.
Confess, Fletch Director Greg Mottola Is Penning A Sequel (Despite Not Having A Proper Greenlight)
Filmmaker Greg Mottola is a director that has worn many hats when it comes to fashioning unique brands of comedy in his movies. In "The Daytrippers," his debut film from 1996, his screenplay was both biting and insightful; 2007's raunchy "Superbad" was a great callback to the teen films of the early '80s, whereas 2009's painfully underrated "Adventureland" blended lighthearted humor with nostalgia to become one of the best summer movies ever. Mottola turned his attention to another comic franchise from the past with 2022's "Confess, Fletch" featuring Jon Hamm in the lead role once occupied by Chevy Chase.
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
Justin Long Recounts The Time He Got A Concussion While Filming Dodgeball
At its core, "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" is a movie about actors getting hit by balls. Justin Long's character, appropriately named Justin, is the embodiment of this cinematic theme — a literal and metaphorical punching bag who gets pummeled and abused throughout the movie until he ultimately redeems himself and marries his love interest. Just one mention of Long's character calls to mind images of the actor having dodgeballs and lustful, creepy old men volleyed at him from every angle. We are meant to laugh at him, not with him.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Was Honored To Find A Rip Wheeler Costume At A Halloween Store
Is there anyone in "Yellowstone" having a better time than Cole Hauser?. The California native has been living the TV star dream over on Paramount+ as Dutton ranch brute Rip Wheeler, with many believing he's the true star of Taylor Sheridan's Western drama. Barstool Sports host and personality Kevin Clancy, aka KFC, was one of many people to make this claim back in 2020, tweeting: "Rip Wheeler has turned into one of the best characters on TV. Somehow better than Costner." Twitter user @zack_g92, in a May 2022 post, said, "Rip Wheeler is the best character in Yellowstone and it's not even close."
Who Plays Trevor On That '90s Show?
Netflix hit a nostalgic gold mine with "That '90s Show," taking audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin. If the setting and the new version of the iconic "That '70s Show" theme song weren't enough, the series also brought back Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and most of the characters fans knew and loved from the original series.
Brendan Fraser's Response To His Oscar Nomination Has Us All Choked Up
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominations for the 95th Oscars coming later this year. Among the various expected nods, snubs, and surprises from the Oscar nominations (sorry, Tom Cruise), actor Brendan Fraser received a best actor nomination for his role as Charlie in the A24 drama "The Whale" (via IMDb). Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film follows an English teacher attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, despite years of shame-induced self-isolation. Fraser's performance in the film has garnered nigh-innumerable high-profile accolades.
Tom Hanks Lands Three Razzies Nominations (& He Deserves Every One Of Them)
Though Tom Hanks has his share of bad movies, his two consecutive Academy Awards for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" — as well as his array of other awards, per IMDb — are a pretty good indication that he's no slouch when it comes to acting. Even when the movie around him ends up being a bit of a turkey, his genial air and genuine acting ability can make it very difficult to imagine that someone would genuinely dislike a Tom Hanks performance. It would be even harder to imagine him in the receiving end of a Golden Raspberry award.
What Has Maggie Smith Been Doing Since Her Role As Professor McGonagall In Harry Potter?
Dame Maggie Smith has long been one of the United Kingdom's most cherished actors, with a career spanning eight decades onstage, in film, and on television. With a string of performances covering everything from Shakespeare to "Sister Act," and numerous supporting roles along the way, Smith's acting résumé easily stands as one of the most impressive of the last half century. This acting profile includes Academy Awards for best actress in a leading role for 1969's "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" as well as best actress in a supporting role for her humorous turn in 1978's "California Suite" (via IMDb).
Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard
One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
Jerry Bruckheimer Isn't Counting Tom Cruise Out For A Third Top Gun Film
Hollywood held its breath yesterday when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced, and while some might consider it a grave injustice its leading man wasn't recognized for his performance, Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" did get a few nods here and there — and rightfully so. The runner-up for the biggest film of the year (via Box Office Mojo) that proved you really can't compete with James Cameron had considerable input in reigniting the engines in theaters following the pandemic and was just an absolute banger of a blockbuster.
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Says The Show's 'Daunting' Scripts Gave Her Nightmares
If "Gilmore Girls" fans first tuned into the show for the titular girls — the magnetic mother-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — they stayed for the quirky town of Stars Hollow. When Lorelai got pregnant at 16, she ran away from home and started a new life in the idyllic, tight-knit Connecticut town. The chummy hamlet is full of local personalities — the town gossip Miss Patty (Liz Torres) and the self-important Taylor (Michael Winters), to name a few — as well as time-honored traditions that serve as the backdrops to countless episodes.
Steven Spielberg Still Insists That The Dark Knight Should Have Received A Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is once again on top of the movie world, with his new film "The Fabelmans" raking in seven nominations for the 95th Academy Awards including best director and best picture. The film, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Michelle Williams (who also received a best actress nod for her role), is a quasi-fictional story inspired by the "Jaws" director's early life.
