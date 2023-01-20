Modern Mill, manufacturer of wood-alternative ACRE, has introduced porch boards. The ACRE portfolio already includes trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. Like all ACRE products, ACRE Porch Boards are made with upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste manufacturing facility in Mississippi. Providing the look and feel of real wood, it is comfortable underfoot and slip-resistant. Strong and resilient, ACRE Porch Boards are water-, weather- and pest-resistant, as well as guaranteed not to rot or splinter. The boards have a grain-surface profile and tight tongue-in-groove fit. They measure 15/16 by 3 5/16 inches (actual) and come in 10-, 12- and 16-foot lengths. Just like ACRE decking and siding, ACRE Porch Boards can be painted or stained.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO