Mule-Hide Products Names National Business Development Manager
Mule-Hide Products Co. Inc., manufacturer of low-slope roofing systems and products, has promoted Kyle Stavish to national business development manager. Stavish joined Mule-Hide Products in 2017 as territory manager for Upstate New York and was promoted to national training manager in 2021. In his new role, Stavish will lead the...
Wege Prize Adds Two Expert Judges
Wege Prize has announced the addition of two experts of diverse backgrounds to join the international panel of judges for the worldwide student competition for sustainable and circular innovation. The new judges include sustainability journalist Deonna Anderson, formerly of GreenBiz, as well as the renowned former professor and consultant in agriculture and natural resources, Braj Singh.
Porch Boards Now Part of Wood-alternative Products Portfolio
Modern Mill, manufacturer of wood-alternative ACRE, has introduced porch boards. The ACRE portfolio already includes trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. Like all ACRE products, ACRE Porch Boards are made with upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste manufacturing facility in Mississippi. Providing the look and feel of real wood, it is comfortable underfoot and slip-resistant. Strong and resilient, ACRE Porch Boards are water-, weather- and pest-resistant, as well as guaranteed not to rot or splinter. The boards have a grain-surface profile and tight tongue-in-groove fit. They measure 15/16 by 3 5/16 inches (actual) and come in 10-, 12- and 16-foot lengths. Just like ACRE decking and siding, ACRE Porch Boards can be painted or stained.
EnOcean Alliance and LonMark International Explore Deeper Cooperation Opportunities
EnOcean Alliance and LonMark International announce talks aimed at deeper cooperation and collaboration to simplifying and enabling multi-protocol open data connectivity standards for professional installations. LonMark International and EnOcean Alliance began their cooperation shortly after the formation of the open, non-profit, standardization organization EnOcean Alliance in 2008. Both alliances share...
Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering Names New President, CEO
Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering, the commercial interiors industry’s largest supplier of contract textiles and wallcoverings, is pleased to announce Paul Cleary as its new president and CEO, effective immediately. Cleary aims to bolster the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. Cleary most recently held the role...
National Institute of Building Sciences Delves into Social Equity in the U.S. Built Environment Workforce
The National Institute of Building Sciences recently convened 30 building industry executives to discuss social equity and goals to steer the future of the U.S. built environment workforce. NIBS is partnering with Avenue M Group to conduct a biannual survey of the building industry to take the pulse on where...
Next-generation Glass Technology Is Coming from PGT Innovations and Corning Inc. Partnership
PGT Innovations, a leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Corning Incorporated to produce next-generation glass technology beginning this year. “PGT Innovations has a long-standing history and commitment to being an innovative industry leader,” says Jeff Jackson, president and...
PERC to Present Energy for Everyone Hero Award at IBS
Across the nation, propane is helping construction professionals build and design more sustainable and resilient homes. Bill Owens is one of these builders that is utilizing propane to accomplish great things to improve his community and be on the forefront of the green building movement. To celebrate Owens, the Propane...
E-learning Series Covers Pleasing Nighttime Landscape Lighting Environments
The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), in partnership with Garden Light LED, is excited to launch the second course of the popular e-learning series Learn Night Light: Observe. Design. Refine. Taught by renowned lighting designer and author Janet Lennox Moyer, the second course in the e-learning program provides advanced knowledge to...
EPDM Roofing Association Celebrates 20th Anniversary
The EPDM Roofing Association (ERA) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary of service to the roofing industry, building on its foundation of science-based research to expand its focus on sustainability. This will include further investigation of the complex and inconsistent temperature assessment protocols that are being used in virtually all Urban Heat Island (UHI) evaluations. Given the multiple approaches to reducing UHI, such as expansion of green spaces, use of reflective roofing, and introduction of moisture into the atmosphere, this inconsistency is making comparisons of efficacy problematic.
Caleffi North America Promotes Vice President of Sales
Caleffi North America is proud to announce the promotion of Roger Corrente to vice president of sales. In 2007, Corrente began his career at Caleffi as a regional sales manager, focusing on the development and support of manufacturers’ representatives and distribution networks in the northeast United States and eastern Canada. Since then, he has taken on increasingly greater responsibilities, most recently serving as national sales director.
Food Service Fittings Are Designed for Tight Spaces
Chicago Faucets’ Mini Pre-rinse fittings are a line of food service fittings that provides maximum performance in minimum space. The new, compact pre-rinse fittings from Chicago Faucets are built to stand up to the rigors of a fast-paced, high-demand commercial kitchen. A water-conserving pre-rinse valve rinses dishes, utensils and glasses quickly and thoroughly while saving water and energy. Select and customize the pre-rinse fitting for your kitchen.
