ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Fightful

Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family

On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Fightful

Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW

KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Fightful

John Cena Stars In WWE 2K23 Commercial; Release Date Announced

WWE released a new commercial advertising WWE 2K23 starring John Cena playing as John Cena. The commercial also features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, who are hanging out with an invisible John Cena. The ad says, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena."...
Fightful

KAIRI Looks Forward To Her Match With Mercedes Mone, Wants To Face Jamie Hayter

KAIRI is gearing up for her match with Mercedes Mone and has her sights set on another bout. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mayu Iwatani in the finals of a tournament for the title. She defended the gold against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks) confronted her after the match. Mone attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and NJPW confirmed the bout.
Fightful

Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW

Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Was Off TV For So Long, Changing Her Entrance Music

On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to television after being away since WWE Extreme Rules. Flair confronted WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who put Flair out of action in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules, and baited her into putting the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Flair was victorious in the bout, winning her 14th Women's Title.
NEW YORK STATE
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy