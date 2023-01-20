Read full article on original website
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family
On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW
KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Mandy Rose: I'm The Only One Watching Out For Myself And My Career, Everyone Is Replaceable
Mandy Rose was released by WWE on December 14, one day after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the content she had been posting on her FanTime website. On January 10, Rose appeared on the Tamron Hall Show and addressed her release,...
1/23 WWE Raw Records Highest Viewership Number Since February 2020, Key Demo Rating Also Up Big
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020.
Sami Zayn Found Not Guilty At Tribal Court On 1/23 WWE Raw, Set To Undergo Final Test At Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn's fate has been decided. After weeks of screw-ups from the 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn, The Bloodline came together on the January 23, 2023 edition of WWE Raw to hold a Tribal Court for Zayn. All of the current members of The Bloodline attended, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.
John Cena Stars In WWE 2K23 Commercial; Release Date Announced
WWE released a new commercial advertising WWE 2K23 starring John Cena playing as John Cena. The commercial also features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, who are hanging out with an invisible John Cena. The ad says, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena."...
Kofi Kingston: I Have No Idea If And When The New Day Pod Will Come Back, Hopefully It Does
Kofi Kingston would love to see the return of The New Day's podcast. The New Day: Feel The Power was a podcast featuring the members of New Day, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, hosting interviews, hosting tournaments, but most importantly, goofing around with one another. The podcast has...
Chris Jericho Says He Asked For Action Andretti To Be Signed In October 2022 With Plans To Put Him Over
At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2022, Chris Jericho suffered one of the biggest losses in his career when he lost to Action Andretti. The match was set up as a "tune up" match for Jericho and Andretti was not announced as his opponent prior to the show and was already in the ring as Jericho made his way down the ramp.
KAIRI Looks Forward To Her Match With Mercedes Mone, Wants To Face Jamie Hayter
KAIRI is gearing up for her match with Mercedes Mone and has her sights set on another bout. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mayu Iwatani in the finals of a tournament for the title. She defended the gold against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks) confronted her after the match. Mone attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and NJPW confirmed the bout.
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW
Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Was Off TV For So Long, Changing Her Entrance Music
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to television after being away since WWE Extreme Rules. Flair confronted WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who put Flair out of action in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules, and baited her into putting the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Flair was victorious in the bout, winning her 14th Women's Title.
