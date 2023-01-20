Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
TOMORO feat. Austin Mahone – My Section
From 2023, this artist will start to move with full satisfaction. His name is “TOMORO”. His name will become a universal name in the next few years. In 2021, TOMORO’s new song “WORLD MONEY feat. Nice & Smooth” ranked first position in the “Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart”.
Fwz Partners with Amazon for Rising Single ‘My Issues’ Merch
Fwz has announced collaborative merch items around his single My Issues. Fwz has partnered with Amazon to sell throw pillows, phone cases, and much more to come at http://washisname.com/shop/. The song lets listeners visualize the artist’s theme of betrayal, and the struggles of navigating a cutthroat environment within the industry....
SHO-TIME Battle Rap League & The Hype Magazine Makes Appearance at “Bars Over Everything” Event by Sincere Cypherz
Sho-Time TV CEO Karine Sho-Time Thornton Makes Appearance at “Bars Over Everything” Event by Sincere Cypherz. Hip-Hop media mogul and battle rap pioneer Karine Sho-Time Thornton made an appearance at “Bars Over Everything” cypher, this past Saturday January 21st, 2023, located in Harlem, New York. The event was a Sincere Cypherz live battle rap cypher. Sincere Cypherz is a long-standing Hip-Hop platform that hosts Battle Rap cyphers which showcases rappers, their lyricism, style, punchlines, and flows.
From Passion to Professional: Kaydah King’s Journey to Music Stardom
Kaydah King is a young artist from New York who is looking to make his name known in the music industry. Growing up around music his entire life, King has always had a passion for it and is now taking the leap of faith to make a career out of it.
JayRoddy shares an incredible single, “Promised Myself”
Massachusetts-bred rapper and songwriter JayRoddy has dropped a compelling new offering, “Promised Myself,” featuring Roakii. His latest single, “Promised Myself,” is a stepping stone towards more considerable success for this emerging act. With a smooth flow and outstanding instrumentation, JayRoddy features a blend of rawness & melodic vibes, and depth about the love & pain in his life.
AKA returns with his brand new single “Prada” featuring Khuli Chana
AKA returns with the release of his brand new single “Prada” featuring Khuli Chana. South African rap artist AKA has finally returned by releasing his brand new single “Prada” featuring Khuli Chana. The new song comes forth as AKA’s first official single this year and is...
From Being Locked Up To Locking In Studio Time, Crack White Stays Winning
Born on the west side of Chicago, IL, Crack White is a natural talent ready to take the stage. Beginning to rap around the age of three, and knowing every song by Tupac, Biggie, Bone Thugs, Twista, and Crucial Conflict led to recording his first song at the age of 10. With years of developing his pen game, he drew name inspiration from his early success saying, `With the way my songs were taking off people would say that’s Crack, like my music was ‘Crack.’ [And] my favorite color is white, everyone just adapted Cocaine Crack to Crack White.
DJ Jazzy Vee is Bringing a New Sound to Her Music in 2023
Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
