Born on the west side of Chicago, IL, Crack White is a natural talent ready to take the stage. Beginning to rap around the age of three, and knowing every song by Tupac, Biggie, Bone Thugs, Twista, and Crucial Conflict led to recording his first song at the age of 10. With years of developing his pen game, he drew name inspiration from his early success saying, `With the way my songs were taking off people would say that’s Crack, like my music was ‘Crack.’ [And] my favorite color is white, everyone just adapted Cocaine Crack to Crack White.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO