thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
Yardbarker
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Signing On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens added a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He's a former second-round pick out of the Las Vegas Raiders. Even more, he's a cousin of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Raiders originally traded ...
Yardbarker
Colts' Jim Irsay reportedly wants Jeff Saturday as HC, getting pushback within organization
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL after naming ESPN analyst and former Colt Jeff Saturday as head coach, replacing the fired Frank Reich in Week 10. However, if owner Jim Irsay has his way, the Colts might stun the football world again by removing the interim tag from Saturday's title.
PSU Recruiting: Nittany Lions add another running back to their talented room
As we get further into the offseason, Penn State has already recruited some notable names to its roster. One position group throughout the 2021 season struggled immensely. In the 2022 season, it was quite the opposite. On top of that, the Nittany Lions aren’t done building up that room either. James Franklin brought in the talented London Montgomery for his 2023 recruiting class. That’s right, we’re talking about the running back room. Penn State had a talented duo of freshmen this past season with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen breathing new life into the Penn State running game, and their running...
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
Yardbarker
The Steelers And GM Omar Khan Might Have The Perfect Trade Partner In The 2023 NFL Draft’s First Round
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization have a bad memory of the most recent aggressive draft day trade for the franchise. Back in 2019, then-general manager, Kevin Colbert traded away the team’s 20th overall pick as well as a second rounder (#52) and a future third round pick to select linebacker, Devin Bush. Fast forward to 2023, his fifth-year option was not picked up and he will test free agency waters come March. There’s a very small chance he is brought back for another year or more in Pittsburgh and the move to give up a ton of draft capital to take him has been heavily criticized for a couple of years now.
Twin 2023 OL Brady, Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers added two more offensive linemen to their 2023 recruiting class.
wtaj.com
Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien hired as Patriots offensive coordinator; reports
(WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien will reportedly be returning to the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, and first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low and Adam Schefter, O’Brien will leave the University of Alabama to be the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
James Franklin is Building a Championship Culture at Penn State
Success in college football is hard. At times, it seems even harder to measure. Yes, success can be quantified in wins, NFL Draft picks, and stat lines. But it also extends beyond the sidelines on fall Saturdays. There must be organizational buy-in from the nutritional, training, medical, equipment, and support staffs, many of whom work in complete obscurity to most of us.
Bennedict Mathurin closes out Chicago Bulls with excellent fourth quarter: 'I like adversity a lot'
Mathurin pulled the Pacers across the finish line in their win over the Bulls on Tuesday
Central Catholic hires former Seneca Valley, Pine-Richland assistant Ryan Lehmeier as football coach
Central Catholic’s new football coach wasn’t chosen from the school’s alumni list, but that doesn’t mean Ryan Lehmeier isn’t already familiar with the team’s tradition. Eleven times in the past eight years, Lehmeier coached a team on the opposite sideline from Central Catholic, so...
Penn State recruiting target set for signing day announcement
Penn State already has the bulk of its Class of 2023 signed, sealed, and delivered, but the traditional signing day coming up is a chance to put some nice finishing touches in place. One final key recruiting target is reportedly set to announce his college decision on national signing day. That target would be Chimdy Onoh, a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland who has been trending in Penn State’s favor in the final stages of his recruiting process. Lions247 reported Onoh is expected to sign his national letter of intent and confirm his college decision on Wednesday, February 1. Onoh recently made...
