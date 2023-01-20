ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker

Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season

The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Signing On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens added a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He's a former second-round pick out of the Las Vegas Raiders. Even more, he's a cousin of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Raiders originally traded ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PSU Recruiting: Nittany Lions add another running back to their talented room

As we get further into the offseason, Penn State has already recruited some notable names to its roster. One position group throughout the 2021 season struggled immensely. In the 2022 season, it was quite the opposite. On top of that, the Nittany Lions aren’t done building up that room either. James Franklin brought in the talented London Montgomery for his 2023 recruiting class. That’s right, we’re talking about the running back room. Penn State had a talented duo of freshmen this past season with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen breathing new life into the Penn State running game, and their running...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Steelers And GM Omar Khan Might Have The Perfect Trade Partner In The 2023 NFL Draft’s First Round

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization have a bad memory of the most recent aggressive draft day trade for the franchise. Back in 2019, then-general manager, Kevin Colbert traded away the team’s 20th overall pick as well as a second rounder (#52) and a future third round pick to select linebacker, Devin Bush. Fast forward to 2023, his fifth-year option was not picked up and he will test free agency waters come March. There’s a very small chance he is brought back for another year or more in Pittsburgh and the move to give up a ton of draft capital to take him has been heavily criticized for a couple of years now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

James Franklin is Building a Championship Culture at Penn State

Success in college football is hard. At times, it seems even harder to measure. Yes, success can be quantified in wins, NFL Draft picks, and stat lines. But it also extends beyond the sidelines on fall Saturdays. There must be organizational buy-in from the nutritional, training, medical, equipment, and support staffs, many of whom work in complete obscurity to most of us.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State recruiting target set for signing day announcement

Penn State already has the bulk of its Class of 2023 signed, sealed, and delivered, but the traditional signing day coming up is a chance to put some nice finishing touches in place. One final key recruiting target is reportedly set to announce his college decision on national signing day. That target would be Chimdy Onoh, a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland who has been trending in Penn State’s favor in the final stages of his recruiting process. Lions247 reported Onoh is expected to sign his national letter of intent and confirm his college decision on Wednesday, February 1. Onoh recently made...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

