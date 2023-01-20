ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jsugamecocksports.com

Home Opener on Tap for Men's and Women's Tennis

JACKSONVILLE – After enduring some tight tests early in non-conference play, Jacksonville State men's and women's tennis will hold the home opener for the Spring 2023 season this Wednesday in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks will host Lee University (Tenn.) at the JSU Tennis Courts in matches starting at 1 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy