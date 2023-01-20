Two pedestrians have died, one is in serious condition in three separate pedestrian, motor vehicle incidents in East Brunswick

Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Dump truck driver extricated from Hunterdon County crash after more than 90 minutes trapped
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A dump truck driver was pinned in a crash for more than 90 minutes before crews were able to free them in Hunterdon County Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Van Syckles Road in Union Township, New Jersey State...
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Multiple car fires reported in South Amboy
Eight to nine cars were on fire in the parking lot off Main Street in South Amboy, according to the South Amboy Fire Chief John Dragotta.
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says
A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
Police ID Body Of Driver Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Police have identified the driver found dead in a wooded area nearly eight hours after his car was found ablaze in Morris County over the weekend.Anthony Zaccaro's body was located in a wooded area near Lynn Park, in Lincoln Park, about a half-mile from where his car was found burning on Ungerer Ro…
Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany
PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany. Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
wrnjradio.com
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
News 12
Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park
Morris County investigators are piecing together two incidents in Lincoln Park Saturday, one of which involved a body found in the area of Lynn Park. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on social media saying it was notified of a vehicle fire at 8:12 a.m. on Ungerer Way. Around 3 p.m., a body was located in the park, which is only a short drive away.
Nearly 10 vehicles set on fire in South Amboy parking lot
Eight or nine vehicles were found in the lot off Main Street, according to the South Amboy Fire Chief John Dragotta.
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Princeton Police blotter
Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim. The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident...
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25
The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
