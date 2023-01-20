Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
GF Central pool fix between $1-$3M
The Grand Forks School District has put fixing the Central High School swimming pool back on its radar. The pool was shuttered two years ago due to moisture problems in the building itself. School Superintendent Terry Brenner told school board members last night (Monday) that the repair bill will easily top one-million dollars. “Since the pool has been taken off-line there could be some other valve issues. We would want to research and dive into that.”
KNOX News Radio
Fufeng update set for February
The topic that generated the most discussion at last night’s (Monday) Grand Forks council session wasn’t even a regularly scheduled agenda item. Council member Ken Vien asked whether a special meeting was needed to address several critical areas related to the proposed Fufeng project. Vien says those range from water and security to economic and risk assessment.
KNOX News Radio
The price of naming a downtown GF building
The former Herald building in downtown Grand Forks – now known as the HIVE – could soon be getting a new name. The city is considering selling the naming rights to the tech accelerator building. The minimum bid is set at $500,000 dollars. Respondents are encouraged to include...
KNOX News Radio
EGF questions bringing chickens in town
The East Grand Forks council appears reluctant to allowing chickens in city limits. The issue surfaced at last night’s work session at the request of a resident looking to change the city’s zoning laws. The homeowner cited the high cost of eggs…good source of protein….and the fact they help reduce pest populations (mosquitoes) in a letter to the city.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
KNOX News Radio
Cooking fire causes smoke damage to GF apartment
An accidental cooking fire this (Tue) morning in a Grand Forks apartment was extinguished by the tenant before firefighters arrived. Around 10:35 AM, the Grand Forks Fire Department was sent to a two-story apartment building at 1712 Continental Drive. Crews arrived, but by then, the tenant had removed the cooking...
kvrr.com
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
