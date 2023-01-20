ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy

Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
MALIBU, CA
Cheryl E Preston

Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert

Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best

Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle

Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Called Out By YSL Co-Founder Over RICO Plea Deal: 'You Crossed The Line'

Gunna has been called out by YSL co-founder Mondo for allegedly snitching as part of his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Appearing on the latest episode of the Ugly Money Podcast with Murphy Lee, Mondo was asked what comes to mind when he hears certain words, with Gunna’s name being mentioned.
XXL Mag

Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Reveals Pregnancy, Blueface Denies Being The Father

After previously admitting to having numerous abortions, the “Crazy In Love” star has decided to go through with her pregnancy. Just when you thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s antics couldn’t be any more toxic, a positive pregnancy test has entered the chat. On Friday (January 20), the reality starlet surprised the rapper on his 26th birthday, revealing that she’s once again with child – and she fully intends on keeping it this time.
Page Six

3LW singer hooked up with three members of B2K at the same time

Bump, bump, bump. Kiely Williams is giving fans insight into her early “hoe days,” admitting that she slept with three of four members of B2K — Lil’ Fizz, J Boog and Raz B — at the same time. The topic of the former 3LW singer’s past came up during an interview with producer Carlos King, who asked if William ever dated Raz B. “’Date’ is a loose word,” the 36-year-old replied. “I wouldn’t give that definition. I think I said ‘entanglement.’ With all of them except for [Omarion].” While her response took King by surprise, the “Playas Gon’ Play” singer said she is not...
NEW JERSEY STATE
HipHopDX.com

Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow

Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
New York Post

Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym

A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
papermag.com

Ice Spice Lands Her First Fashion Campaign for Ivy Park

Ice Spice, a rapper from the Bronx, New York has taken over the world of hip hop the last couple of years. And now she’s starring in her first big fashion campaign for Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s line with Adidas. For those not in the know, the 23-year-old...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner ‘Leaned On’ Kendall Amidst Travis Scott Split: They’re Bond Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner is tighter with her sister Kendall than ever before — and they have their exes to thank! A Karjenner family insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie, 25, and Kendall’s recent breakups with rapper Travis Scott, 31, and Phoenix Suns’ basketball star, Devin Booker, 26, respectively, have caused their relationship to become incredibly close. “Kylie admired Kendall for how she walked through her breakup Devin,” the source told us.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy