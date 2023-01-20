Read full article on original website
Related
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy
A Washington, D.C., jury found four members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy on Monday over a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, AP reports. Why it matters: It's the second set of seditious conspiracy convictions against the anti-government...
Tampa informer key to 4 Oath Keepers convictions
A line cook from Tampa was a star witness in helping prosecutors convict four more Oath Keepers for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Driving the news: Joseph Hackett, 52, of Sarasota, David Moerschel, 45, of Punta Gorda, and two other Oath Keepers members were found guilty by a D.C. jury on Monday of seditious conspiracy and other charges for trying to disrupt a joint session of Congress and keep Donald Trump in the presidency.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
'Conflict of Interest' in Bryan Kohberger Case Leaves Legal Experts Stunned
Kohberger's attorney previously represented the mother of one of the University of Idaho students he is accused of killing.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Scoop: U.S. asked Israel for its Hawk missiles to send to Ukraine
The Biden administration asked Israel for the old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles it has in storage in order to transfer them to Ukraine, three Israeli and U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: Israel has so far rejected most U.S. and Ukrainian requests to provide advanced and defensive weaponry to Ukraine...
First look: House Dems seek classified briefing on mass shootings
A trio of freshmen House Democrats is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to organize a classified briefing on mass shootings, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move follows a string of mass shootings in recent weeks and demonstrates...
Pence documents put House Oversight between a rock and a hard place
The discovery of classified documents at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home is forcing the House Oversight Committee to choose between less than ideal options. Why it matters: House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) can either investigate a fellow Republican with the same vigor that he's probing President Biden for classified documents, or downplay what could be a similar situation with Pence.
Proud Boys saw themselves as "foot soldiers for the right": Ex-member
A former Proud Boys member testified in federal court Tuesday as part of the trial into the group's members and their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Driving the news: Matthew Greene flipped on his alleged co-conspirators, former leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four other members, who are facing seditious conspiracy and other charges, per ABC News.
New report highlights patterns in mass attacks
After a week marked by high-profile mass shootings, a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center highlights patterns between mass attacks and their perpetrators. The big picture: Patterns of misogyny and domestic violence should be a greater focus for those focused on preventing mass...
Atlanta district attorney pushes to keep Trump election report secret
An Atlanta judge heard arguments Tuesday about whether an investigative report into efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results should be made public. Driving the news: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued that for the time being the report should be kept...
California Gov. Newsom: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Monday that gun regulations were falling short as he visited the scene of the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. Why it matters: California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Yet police said the Monterey Park shooter was still able to use a modified pistol, which is illegal in the state during the shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others.
Inside the Sullivan-Netanyahu meeting
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday that the Biden administration is concerned about his judicial overhaul plan and the effect it might have on Israel’s democratic institutions, three senior U.S. and Israeli officials with knowledge of the meeting told Axios.
Texas GOP seeks to ban Chinese property purchases
Amping up rhetoric against China, Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials are threatening to bar Chinese nationals — as well as those from Iran, North Korea and Russia — from buying property in Texas. The big picture: Suspicions about connections between the Chinese government and Chinese companies...
U.S. and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine
The U.S. and Germany separately announced on Wednesday they would send battle tanks to Ukraine after pressure from NATO allies and Ukraine to supply the advanced armored vehicles as Kyiv prepares for a possible new Russian offensive. Why it matters: The U.S. decision to supply Abrams M1 tanks and the...
Classified documents discovered at Pence's Indiana home
The FBI retrieved a "small number of documents" with classified document markings from former Vice President Mike Pence's Carmel, Indiana, home earlier this month, according to Pence's attorney. Why it matters: The document discovery comes as both President Biden and former President Trump are under investigation for their handling of...
Republicans savor 2024 Senate map
After last year's midterm fail, Republicans are licking their chops at an enviable outlook for snatching the Senate majority in '24. Why it matters: The four Senate tossup races are in red (West Virginia, Ohio, Montana) or swing (Arizona) states — part of a strongly GOP-favorable '24 Senate map.
War in Ukraine pushes Doomsday Clock forward
In an annual update announced Tuesday morning, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the symbolic Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight. Why it matters: The setting moves the clock's hands closer to midnight than it has ever been before. The clock is a figurative tracker of the world's...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0