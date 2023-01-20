ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing I-75 in Marion County

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed after being hit by a car after he walked across Interstate 75 in Marion County early on Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 33-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a Mustang south on I-75 near mile marker 362 at about 2:00 a.m. An unknown man was walking in the middle of the interstate.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County. The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness. Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

