Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out brush fire using fire dozers
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire crews say they were able to put out a five-acre brush fire without any injuries. Fire rescue crews responded to a five-acre brush fire Northwest of Keystone Heights. At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bradford County Fire crews responded to a person’s home...
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Hampton neighborhood
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Bradford County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home next to a barn on Florida Avenue near South Division Avenue and Pine Street at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Bradford...
Man airlifted to local hospital after being hit by SUV in Baker County, FHP says
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a person injured on County Road 130 (Mud Lake Road) and Hunter Lane on Tuesday at around 7:13 p.m. FHP says that a Dodge Durango was traveling east in the travel lane on Mud Lake Road. A 47-year-old man was walking east because his vehicle had broken down a short distance away.
University of Florida veterinary program gets funding to address shelter vet shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine is receiving a grant of $510,000 from Petco Love to address the shortage of shelter medicine vets. “There are some shelters in Florida that have no vet,” said Julie Levy, professor of shelter medicine. “Sometimes it’s because they’re...
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening. MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put...
Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County. Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County. He had been missing since Saturday when family...
ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
Single motorcycle crash leaves Keystone Heights man with serious injuries
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A single motorcycle crash in Clay County left a Keystone Heights man with serious injuries. Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man fell from a motorcycle on Gas Line Road at State Road 21. The driver was transported to UF Health Gainesville for his...
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing I-75 in Marion County
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed after being hit by a car after he walked across Interstate 75 in Marion County early on Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 33-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a Mustang south on I-75 near mile marker 362 at about 2:00 a.m. An unknown man was walking in the middle of the interstate.
Witness testimony in trial for woman accused of killing teen at Jacksonville Wawa begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This stream can be watched here. Jury selection wrapped up Monday in the trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020. Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria McClendon. McClendon was...
Day two of the point in time count takes place in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the second day for the point in time count in Columbia County. It can help identify strengths and gaps in our community’s current homelessness assistance system. United Way officials are looking for volunteers to conduct this survey. They are also asking for...
Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County. The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness. Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”. This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua. In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting...
Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
Florida Forest Service to hold fire festival to mark end of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Saturday, the Florida Forest Service will mark the end of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week with a free fire festival for the public. The Flatwoods Fire and Nature Festival will feature prescribed fire demonstrations, equipment demonstrations, food trucks, live music, education seminars, and exotic wildlife. “Plenty of...
Police to make arrest in murder of Florida Microsoft exec: report
Authorities investigating the killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan said they are preparing to make an arrest in the case nearly a year after the shocking murder, First Coast News reported.
JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
