ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver sedan that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster Tuesday night. The fatal collision was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The incident was reported around 2:17 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Deputies from...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County homeless count begins Tuesday

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will continue through Thursday, Jan. 25. The count will be conducted with the help of thousands of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Former LA County official from Palmdale gets probation in bribery case

A Palmdale man, who worked in Los Angeles County’s real estate division and was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 23, to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return to cover up his receipt of bribes.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA County

LANCASTER – Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in Lancaster and other parts of Los Angeles County over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy