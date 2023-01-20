Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
FOX Sports
Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season
CANTON, Ohio — At a press conference here on Wednesday, USFL and Hall of Fame Village leaders announced that Canton will be the host site for two teams during the upcoming regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. The announcement comes six months after the Hall of Fame Village hosted USFL postseason games during the professional spring football league’s first season.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning
Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
FOX Sports
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
FOX Sports
Patriots hire former OC Bill O'Brien to get offense back on track
Bill O'Brien is rejoining the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, per a team source. O'Brien previously held that role with the Patriots from 2009 to 2011. New England surely hopes that O'Brien will bring a blend of competence and creativity to an offense that finished 17th in the NFL in points per game and produced the seventh-fewest yards per game. (The defense boosted the points-scored total with an NFL-high seven touchdowns.) And perhaps those measurements fail to represent New England's off-year on offense.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports
Which 49ers player tops Greg's Top 5 offensive weapons? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings list their Top 5 Offensive Players appearing in the NFC Championship Game. Watch to see how many players from the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles make Craig and Greg's lists, and why their No. 1 spot is a point of contention.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt's Top 5 most interesting transfer players so far | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt listed off his top 5 most interesting transfer players. On this list he has wide receiver Dorian Singer from the Arizona Wildcats transferring to the USC Trojans. Next he has quarterback Cade McNamara from the Michigan Wolverines transferring to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Then he had edge Dasan McCollough from the Indiana Hoosiers transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners. Next he had quarterback Sam Hartman from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons transferring to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. At No. 1 he had CB Travis Hunter transferring from the Jackson State Tigers to the Colorado Buffaloes.
FOX Sports
Why Bengals-Chiefs line has shifted from Kansas City to Cincinnati (-1.5) | UNDISPUTED
According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs were initially (-1.5) favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, that line has shifted to the Bengals and Cincinnati finds themselves now as the (-1.5) favorites despite being the road team. Shannon Sharpe explains why the line moved drastically.
FOX Sports
Nick Bosa, Niners front prepared for slugfest with Jason Kelce, Eagles O-line
After his team's NFC divisional playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner quickly turned his attention to the Philadelphia Eagles and the juggernaut they've established on the offensive side of the football. Warner understands that San Francisco's top-ranked defense will face one of its toughest...
FOX Sports
Michigan RB Blake Corum's car stolen
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Corum’s camouflage-wrapped 2017 Camaro, adorned with his BC2 logo, was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.
Comments / 0