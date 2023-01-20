ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FOX Sports

Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season

CANTON, Ohio — At a press conference here on Wednesday, USFL and Hall of Fame Village leaders announced that Canton will be the host site for two teams during the upcoming regular season, as well as the North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in early July. The announcement comes six months after the Hall of Fame Village hosted USFL postseason games during the professional spring football league’s first season.
CANTON, OH
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning

Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

Patriots hire former OC Bill O'Brien to get offense back on track

Bill O'Brien is rejoining the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, per a team source. O'Brien previously held that role with the Patriots from 2009 to 2011. New England surely hopes that O'Brien will bring a blend of competence and creativity to an offense that finished 17th in the NFL in points per game and produced the seventh-fewest yards per game. (The defense boosted the points-scored total with an NFL-high seven touchdowns.) And perhaps those measurements fail to represent New England's off-year on offense.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt's Top 5 most interesting transfer players so far | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt listed off his top 5 most interesting transfer players. On this list he has wide receiver Dorian Singer from the Arizona Wildcats transferring to the USC Trojans. Next he has quarterback Cade McNamara from the Michigan Wolverines transferring to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Then he had edge Dasan McCollough from the Indiana Hoosiers transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners. Next he had quarterback Sam Hartman from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons transferring to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. At No. 1 he had CB Travis Hunter transferring from the Jackson State Tigers to the Colorado Buffaloes.
FOX Sports

Nick Bosa, Niners front prepared for slugfest with Jason Kelce, Eagles O-line

After his team's NFC divisional playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner quickly turned his attention to the Philadelphia Eagles and the juggernaut they've established on the offensive side of the football. Warner understands that San Francisco's top-ranked defense will face one of its toughest...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Michigan RB Blake Corum's car stolen

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Corum’s camouflage-wrapped 2017 Camaro, adorned with his BC2 logo, was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.
ANN ARBOR, MI

