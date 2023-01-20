Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Army Times
In reversal, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing course after Germany cleared the way for Europe to send scores of main battle tanks. The moves, hailed by western officials as a potential turning point in Ukraine’s war to repel...
Army Times
US arms export approvals soared in 2022
WASHINGTON ― Sales of military weapons between the U.S. and foreign governments shot up to nearly $51.9 billion in fiscal 2022, largely because U.S. allies in Europe are rushing to arm themselves in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago. The total represented a 49%...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Army Times
US drops case against Marine veteran cop accused of spying for China
Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six...
Army Times
Armed Services committee adds 11 members, quality of life panel
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their membership and leadership plans for the House Armed Services Committee this session, including a new special panel focused on servicemember quality of life issues. Eleven new Republican lawmakers were named to the influential panel, joining 20 returning GOP members from last session. In a...
Army Times
Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work
Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press. One of the officers has died.
Army Times
Army vet sentence for money, weapons support of Syrian terrorists
A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced an Army veteran two nearly three years in prison after she admitted to providing money, weapons and ammunition to a terrorist organization in Syria. Maria Bell, 55, also known as “Maria Sue Bell” received a 34-month sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to...
Army Times
Troops booted over COVID vaccines would get jobs back under GOP plan
Republican lawmakers are renewing calls for the Department of Defense to reinstate thousands of troops dismissed from the service last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it a matter of fairness and readiness. “Over 8,000 servicemembers were discharged because of the administration’s unjust COVID vaccine mandate, and...
Army Times
Why the US must protect military training lands from encroachment
Anyone who has served in our armed forces and encountered a difficult mission will tell you that when bullets fly, systems fail or other general chaos ensues, it’s the warrior’s training that enables them to overcome all impediments to get the job done. There is no substitute for tough, realistic training and testing to prepare our forces for the challenges they will face in the future.
Army Times
First AFRICOM airstrike of the year kills 30 al-Shabab militants
U.S. Africa Command conducted its first airstrike of the year in Somalia on Friday, after an uptick in the number of total airstrikes was recorded last year. The Somali National Army was engaged in intense fighting against al-Shabab militants more than 160 miles northeast of the capital city of Mogadishu on Jan. 20, according to a statement from AFRICOM. Between ground forces and the U.S. strike, an estimated 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed and three vehicles destroyed.
Army Times
National Guard pushing for health insurance, better pay, more training
The National Guard is in a bit of a turnaround period. After two decades of high operational tempo during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that at times made Guard service as much of a commitment as active duty status, the component is taking stock of what it does and what it can offer.
