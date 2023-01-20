Filmmaker Devin J. Ricks Embarks On New Journey With Apple TV’s New Series “Lady In The Lake” & Much More!

Chicago’s Master Yeti Independently Racks Up Over 300K Streams of “Livin’ Life” Single and Radio Airplay. Chicago-bred hip hop producer, artist and creative director, Master Yeti, has made his official music video and directorial debut with release of an eye-catching visual for his breakout new single, “Livin’ Life,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Produced, directed, shot and edited by Yeti himself, the video is a fast-paced and striking blend of high-quality camera footage and 3D art. Having racked up over 300K streams since its November 11 release, “Livin’ Life” has been catching a wave on streaming playlists and airwaves. The song has received frequent mixshow rotation at WPWX FM radio in his hometown of Chicago and is now impacting stations across the midwest.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO