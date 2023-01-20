ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fwz Partners with Amazon for Rising Single ‘My Issues’ Merch

Fwz has announced collaborative merch items around his single My Issues. Fwz has partnered with Amazon to sell throw pillows, phone cases, and much more to come at http://washisname.com/shop/. The song lets listeners visualize the artist’s theme of betrayal, and the struggles of navigating a cutthroat environment within the industry....

