Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
“You aren’t worth buying nice gifts for,” man says to girlfriend and gives her small kitchen appliances

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today

The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?

Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
LOS ANGELES, CA

