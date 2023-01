Oxford schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley listens to Avanti student Tajahri Miller’s business plan during Friday’s special presentation. By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — There is nothing unusual about entrepreneurs presenting their business models to a group of investors.

Such a group gathered Friday morning, full of ideas about how to market and operate a food truck successfully. And they did it while their teacher made waffles for everyone when the presentations were completed.