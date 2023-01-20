Read full article on original website
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month. On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.
WLFI.com
Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
WANE-TV
ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver
Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Homicide statistics add context to violent crime in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Statistics released Monday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are giving new context to our city's deadly crime. Police confirm there were 226 homicides last year, but only 79 of those cases saw an arrest. That means 65% remain unsolved. We aren't alone with this drop in...
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
IMPD withholding bodycam of officers shooting man parked in grandma's driveway
13News reviewed high-profile cases from several departments and found IMPD consistently takes longer than other departments to release bodycam video. It has been nearly a month since three IMPD officers shot a man who was sleeping in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. Few details and no body camera footage have been released.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
IMPD safely locates missing woman
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing woman believed to be in extreme danger Sunday morning was safely located Sunday afternoon. Rashonda Banks, 24, was last seen Sunday morning in the area of 27th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets. Police indicated Banks could be connected to an attempted armed robbery with shots fired that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on West 27th Street.
WNDU
Fulton County Police investigating armed robbery at Kewanna gas station
KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Fulton County need your help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night in Kewanna. Police were called just before 8:25 p.m. to the Country Mark gas station on N. Troutman Street. They say a man armed with a handgun went into the store and demanded money.
Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. […]
‘Knocked me down’ | Man robbed inside home on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old Indianapolis man is expressing frustration after being robbed inside his own home Sunday night. “There is no reason to take anything that belongs to somebody else,” said Michael Covington. It happened just after 8 p.m. near 30th Street and Gladstone Avenue. Covington said he...
1 dead in small plane crashes on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are investigating after a small plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Police said the crash happened along a railroad in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, near Shelby Street and Edwards Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. IMPD said one person inside the plane...
Man shot, killed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
