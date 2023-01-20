Read full article on original website
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing throughout Greater Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest edition of the CBS 58 Hometowns series takes a closer look at some of the opportunities in the area to experience cross-country skiing and snowshoeing areas. Natalie Shepherd is showcasing some of the areas offering such opportunities on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan....
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
CBS 58
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
CBS 58
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino replacing Northern Lights Theater with permanent sportsbook
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin sports fans will soon be able to bet on games at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. Construction will soon begin on what will be the area's first sportsbook. The casino announced Monday a temporary sportsbook will be up and running within the next two or three weeks....
CBS 58
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' Tour' to Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just announced! Nickelback's upcoming "Get Rollin' Tour," will make a stop in Milwaukee on Aug. 5, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. HERE and HERE -- as well as in perso at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.
CBS 58
Waukesha parade memorial fundraising on track to meet dedication timeline, city says
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is on track to meet its dedication timeline, according to the city. The fundraiser has received $254,000 from more than 350 donors in 33 states and Canada, as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fundraising goal...
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
CBS 58
Snow returns to the area on Wednesday
I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
CBS 58
Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
CBS 58
Turn a Brandy Old Fashioned into soft, chewy caramels this Wednesday @ the Wisconsin Quilt Musuem
CEDARBURG (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to transform one of Wisconsin’s most classic drinks into a sweet treat. A hands-on class being offered on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, of all places, will show you how to take a Brandy Old Fashioned and turn it into a soft, chewy caramel laced with brandy, orange, and dried cherries.
CBS 58
Driver crashes through front of Papa Murphy's Pizza in Hartford
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A driver crashed into the front of a Papa Murphy's Pizza located in Hartford. It happened just before 12:15 p.m., on Sumner Street. According to Hartford police, the driver failed to slow down or stop and continued through the front door and windows of the business.
CBS 58
Semi carrying 42K pounds of paper rolls over, shutting down I-43/I-894
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A semitruck rollover left all southbound lanes closed on I-43 and eastbound lanes on I-894 near the Hale Interchange Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 4:55 a.m. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered minor injuries. The semi was carrying...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
CBS 58
AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
CBS 58
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
CBS 58
New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson signs off on youth prison plan for Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has officially approved construction for a new youth prison. The facility will be on the city's northwest side in the 9th aldermanic district on Clinton Avenue near 76th and Good Hope. Mayor Cavalier Johnson says pushing this forward has been a bipartisan...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
CBS 58
DOC seeking man who escaped from Felmers Chaney Correctional Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a person in care at the minimum-security Felmers Chaney Correctional Center is listed as escaped Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Officials say Thomas E. Ward did not report for his work release job. They say the incident has been reported to...
CBS 58
Donation to MPD leads to a purchase of ballistic shields for officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has announced the purchase of special tactical ballistic shields as a direct response to multiple MPD officers being injured by gunfire, or being shot at, while on duty. A press release from MPD on Tuesday, Jan. 24 notes that the purchase aims...
