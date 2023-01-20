ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Driver crashes through front of Papa Murphy's Pizza in Hartford

HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A driver crashed into the front of a Papa Murphy's Pizza located in Hartford. It happened just before 12:15 p.m., on Sumner Street. According to Hartford police, the driver failed to slow down or stop and continued through the front door and windows of the business.
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

DOC seeking man who escaped from Felmers Chaney Correctional Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a person in care at the minimum-security Felmers Chaney Correctional Center is listed as escaped Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Officials say Thomas E. Ward did not report for his work release job. They say the incident has been reported to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

