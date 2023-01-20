ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bolivia Fire Department practices extracting patients pinned in vehicle

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Emergency crews never know what kind of condition they’ll find accident victims in, so they have to prepare for everything. The Bolivia Fire Department recently underwent training on how to best access and extract patients pinned in a vehicle following a wreck. Crews from...
BOLIVIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioners discuss homelessness issue

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness in Wilmington has become a topic of discussion over the past few years, with many ready to see some changes regarding it. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of topics at their Monday meeting. One of the biggest issues on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First meeting held to discuss redevelopment of Hillcrest community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents of a public housing complex in Wilmington are learning more about the future of their community. In June 2021, the Wilmington Housing Authority put out a request for applications to redevelop the Hillcrest community on Dawson Street. The housing authority hosted a meeting on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Damaged water transmission line delays H2GO reverse osmosis water plant operation

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A damaged water transmission line has delayed the start-up operations of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant. H2GO says they recently discovered a 24-inch finished-water transmission line has been damaged by an accidental impact from utility construction. work along US17. The finished-water transmission line is...
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy