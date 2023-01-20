Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads guilty to involvement in 2020 Wilmington Mother’s Day murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local gang member who murdered a rival on Mother’s Day in 2020 will serve up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea on Monday. The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says Dequan Mullins, 21, fired multiple shots...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bolivia Fire Department practices extracting patients pinned in vehicle
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Emergency crews never know what kind of condition they’ll find accident victims in, so they have to prepare for everything. The Bolivia Fire Department recently underwent training on how to best access and extract patients pinned in a vehicle following a wreck. Crews from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDEQ holding PFAS private well sampling community meeting in Pender County next month
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, February 28th, at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point. DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners discuss homelessness issue
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness in Wilmington has become a topic of discussion over the past few years, with many ready to see some changes regarding it. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of topics at their Monday meeting. One of the biggest issues on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington moving forward with potential purchase of downtown campus
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington will be moving forward with the potential purchase of the northern downtown campus. City council members voted unanimously to proceed placing a $500,000 deposit to explore the purchase. The deposit gives the city 120 days to see if they want to buy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Happening Tonight: VFW hosting event for veterans impacted by Camp Lejeune toxic water
HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold an educational event Tuesday night in Holly Ridge for Veterans impacted by toxic water exposure at Camp Lejeune. Veterans and their family members will get a chance to learn about the “Pact” Act, which became a law...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First meeting held to discuss redevelopment of Hillcrest community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents of a public housing complex in Wilmington are learning more about the future of their community. In June 2021, the Wilmington Housing Authority put out a request for applications to redevelop the Hillcrest community on Dawson Street. The housing authority hosted a meeting on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Employment and expungement resources to be offered at Port City United’s Fresh Chance Friday
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Port City United” is gearing up to host its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday”. The free event will connect people with legal assistance, and employment opportunities. Fresh Chance Friday will be held at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Friday, January...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington hosting public open house discussing pedestrian plan ‘Walk Wilmington’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is updating its citywide pedestrian plan, called Walk Wilmington. This is an update to a 2009 pedestrian plan of the same name. In preparation for the change, the City of Wilmington is holding two open house meetings. The first meeting is being held January...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Board of Education’s Policy Committee continues discussion on transgender students in sports
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Policy Committee of the New Hanover County School Board met Monday to discuss Policy 3620 which reads in part, “A student participating in middle school athletics can participate on the team consistent with their gender identity”. “I’ll be very direct here. I was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health NHRMC opens neurosciences institute, expanding access to advanced care
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its 108-bed Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover. Located on the hospital’s 17th Street campus, the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute will allow patients in Wilmington and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Damaged water transmission line delays H2GO reverse osmosis water plant operation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A damaged water transmission line has delayed the start-up operations of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant. H2GO says they recently discovered a 24-inch finished-water transmission line has been damaged by an accidental impact from utility construction. work along US17. The finished-water transmission line is...
