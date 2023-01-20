ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Is MANNA FoodBank expansion still happening?

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — What might look like an abandoned field in Swannanoa will one day be filled with people working to deliver food across Western North Carolina. A viewer, who wanted to remain anonymous, asked News 13 if MANNA FoodBank was going forward with plans to purchase property off Old Bee Tree Road in Swannanoa.
SWANNANOA, NC
WLOS.com

'We're at a crisis:' Asheville service workers demand action on unaffordable rent prices

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Service workers from Asheville's tourism industry spoke before the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority Board Wednesday, Jan. 25. Those who spoke Wednesday shared personal examples of the inability to afford a decent place to live, echoing what many Ashevillians have expressed for years about the way millions of dollars from the city's hotel tax are spent mostly on advertising to bring in more tourists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Abuela's Little Kitchen opens at new Long Shoals Road space

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A south Asheville restaurant has officially moved. Abuela's Little Kitchen held a grand opening Wednesday morning for its new home on Long Shoals Road. The restaurant, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to launch a new concept in its former space in March. Abuela's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Steaks, pork & more, Hickory Nut Gap Farm announces discount Truck Sale

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — Are prices at the grocery store forcing your family to pinch pinnies?. Hickory Nut Gap in Fairview is holding a Truck Sale, offering high-quality, regeneratively raised meats at deeply discounted prices, up to 50% off. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, will include...
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

McDowell County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — John Cannon of Marion tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Cannon bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Woo! Nature Boy brings the "Flair" to Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tommy Garren doesn't really care for anonymity. Not his style. What IS his style, is patent leather boots, multi-colored tights, sequined robes, feathers, and shades indoors. "I enjoy doing it mainly because the public loves me and for little kids," grinned Garren. "They just love...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Reynolds' Nagy and Enka's Przynosch receive Arby's Scholarships

Asheville — (WLOS) After a seasons worth of potential honorees during Friday Night Rivals, the winners of the Arby's Inspirational Student and Scholar Athlete scholarships received their recognition Monday. Gigi Nagy, an A.C. Reynolds golfer, was awarded the $1,000 Inspirational Student designation. Not only a star on the links...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Filming underway for Hallmark's 'A Biltmore Christmas'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It doesn’t happen often but right now at the Biltmore estate movie magic is in the works!. While many residents sloshed along the wet snowy roads of Asheville Monday, Jan. 23, movie crews on were hard at work filming on the grounds of the Biltmore Estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy