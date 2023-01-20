Read full article on original website
Code Purple locations in Asheville area need volunteers as freezing nights continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at ABCCM’s Transformation Village, one of the Code Purple locations that ABCCM runs, said they need more volunteers. Code Purple goes into effect when the weather is set to drop below freezing so those who normally refuse shelters have a place to get out of the cold.
Is MANNA FoodBank expansion still happening?
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — What might look like an abandoned field in Swannanoa will one day be filled with people working to deliver food across Western North Carolina. A viewer, who wanted to remain anonymous, asked News 13 if MANNA FoodBank was going forward with plans to purchase property off Old Bee Tree Road in Swannanoa.
'We're at a crisis:' Asheville service workers demand action on unaffordable rent prices
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Service workers from Asheville's tourism industry spoke before the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority Board Wednesday, Jan. 25. Those who spoke Wednesday shared personal examples of the inability to afford a decent place to live, echoing what many Ashevillians have expressed for years about the way millions of dollars from the city's hotel tax are spent mostly on advertising to bring in more tourists.
Abuela's Little Kitchen opens at new Long Shoals Road space
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A south Asheville restaurant has officially moved. Abuela's Little Kitchen held a grand opening Wednesday morning for its new home on Long Shoals Road. The restaurant, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to launch a new concept in its former space in March. Abuela's...
Over two dozen restaurants taking part in annual 'Food for Thought' in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Food insecurity is an unfortunate problem that is prevalent but not limited to Western North Carolina. With the rising food costs across the nation, the Henderson County education foundation is resuming a fundraising event to ensure children do not go hungry. It’s called “Food...
Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
Asheville's water disruption had city reaching out to NC DEQ for technical assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asked the state for help restoring water to 38,500 water customers at the end of December 2022. Taps ran dry when one of Asheville's three water treatment facilities was off-line for five days, coupled with two dozen water main breaks that drained millions of gallons of water from the system.
Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer talks weather with Claxton Elementary fifth-graders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Asheville’s Claxton Elementary School got a lesson in meteorology from one of News 13's own on Friday. Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer visited some eager fifth-graders with an eye on inspiring. In a room filled with wide-eyed students, Boyer discussed high- and low-pressure...
Steaks, pork & more, Hickory Nut Gap Farm announces discount Truck Sale
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — Are prices at the grocery store forcing your family to pinch pinnies?. Hickory Nut Gap in Fairview is holding a Truck Sale, offering high-quality, regeneratively raised meats at deeply discounted prices, up to 50% off. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, will include...
McDowell County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — John Cannon of Marion tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Cannon bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
Woo! Nature Boy brings the "Flair" to Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tommy Garren doesn't really care for anonymity. Not his style. What IS his style, is patent leather boots, multi-colored tights, sequined robes, feathers, and shades indoors. "I enjoy doing it mainly because the public loves me and for little kids," grinned Garren. "They just love...
Treating addiction: Asheville therapist believes counseling helps with recovery
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For some addicts, finding the right help can be difficult. It can be daunting, expensive and, often, stressful. Sometimes, you have to do some research to find what will work best for you or a loved one. As the founder of Strive On Counseling in...
Reynolds' Nagy and Enka's Przynosch receive Arby's Scholarships
Asheville — (WLOS) After a seasons worth of potential honorees during Friday Night Rivals, the winners of the Arby's Inspirational Student and Scholar Athlete scholarships received their recognition Monday. Gigi Nagy, an A.C. Reynolds golfer, was awarded the $1,000 Inspirational Student designation. Not only a star on the links...
Filming underway for Hallmark's 'A Biltmore Christmas'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It doesn’t happen often but right now at the Biltmore estate movie magic is in the works!. While many residents sloshed along the wet snowy roads of Asheville Monday, Jan. 23, movie crews on were hard at work filming on the grounds of the Biltmore Estate.
Could Asheville's water outage have been avoided? Some question system's maintenance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been 95 years since Asheville's first water treatment plant began piping water into homes and businesses across the city. Some say that aging infrastructure and a lack of maintenance through the decades is to blame for the recent water crisis. However, the city's water...
Curbing gun violence: Buncombe County plans $2.5 million for community-based approach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County plans to use federal funding to support community-based public health responses to violence. The county was awarded approximately $2.5 million from the Office of Justice Programs and the American Rescue Plan Act. “We do want to see a reduction in gun violence and...
Haywood County commissioners put COVID grant on hold after complaints
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A grant, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, is in the pipeline to help Haywood County with COVID vaccinations. But commissioners put the grant on hold after hearing concerns from some community members. The $75,000 grant from the state to Haywood County is designed...
