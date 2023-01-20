Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Related
CNBC
Fake cannabis billionaire Justin Costello pleads guilty in $35 million fraud, with recommended prison term of 10 years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
buzzfeednews.com
"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33
President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully
For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
iheart.com
Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution
A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Arkansas detainee died of starvation and neglect, lawsuit claims
NEW YORK — The Sebastian County jail in Arkansas is facing a lawsuit that accuses officials of letting a detainee die of starvation and neglect while in their care. According to the complaint, Larry Price Jr., 51, was found by guards lying in a pool of his own urine and contaminated water, unresponsive in August 2021 after having been detained for more than a year. His once 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound frame emaciated down to 90 pounds, the lawsuit states.
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
