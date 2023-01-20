Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Prize Pack Series 1: The 'Secret' Pokemon Cards You Can Only Get At Local Stores
Competitive "Pokémon" battles aren't just something that exists in video games — "Pokémon TCG" is a thriving card game that The Pokémon Company works hard to support. Promoting these in-person events can be tricky, but special edition cards can help get gamers in the door. Luckily for players, new "Pokémon" Prize Packs are being sent to retailers that include even more cards to collect.
What Is Pokémon Legends Celebi? The Rumored Arceus Sequel Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have made history for "Pokémon," but for some devoted fans of the franchise, the true standout title of 2022 was "Pokémon Legends: Arceus." This Nintendo Switch game dared to do what many previous entries in the prolific series didn't, shaking up "Pokémon's" core formula and mechanics, and rebuilding it into an ambitious semi-open world action RPG.
Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked
Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
Destiny 2's Character Deletion Is Turning Out To Be A Bigger Problem For Bungie
Just weeks after the newest exotic weapon broke the game, the "Destiny 2" community is on high alert after discovering that a character deletion bug is more prevalent than previously thought. At least a handful of players have reported the issue to Bungie, and others have gone to social media to express fears of even logging into the game.
Everything You Need To Start Taxi Work In GTA Online
There are many ways to make money in "GTA Online." Most involve dangerous and illegal activities like taking on heists and high-level missions. However, there are some legal and mostly honest ways to make a buck too. Players can do more mundane jobs and even become the CEO of a business. Now, fans can even become taxi drivers and own a cab.
How The Stadia Controller Can Be Useful After The System's Death
After trying to break into the video game industry in 2019 with the Stadia, Google finally called it quits and announced, in September 2022, the upcoming death of the service. With the end finally here and Stadia shutting down on January 18, fans are saying goodbye as they scramble to save their games with the help of Stadia devs coming to the rescue. However, thanks to one final update, players will have something beyond save files to show for their time with the Stadia.
Open World Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond
The concept of open world games first exploded in a major way with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 3" in 2001. It was most people's first real exposure to being able to freely explore a large 3D world that featured a variety of missions to take on at any given time — or just cause random havoc. As time went on, open world games became much more common and began to include almost every existing genre.
Can You Pet Sommie In Fire Emblem Engage?
"Fire Emblem" is back with "Fire Emblem Engage" on the Nintendo Switch. This new entry into the popular turn-based RPG series brings a ton of new content for gamers to enjoy. For example, in "Fire Emblem Engage," players can use these special items called Emblem Rings to fight alongside some of the game's previous protagonists, such as Marth and Roy from "Super Smash Bros." fame. But humans aren't the only ones that can be recruited in "Fire Emblem Engage."
How To Fix The Nintendo Switch 'Blue Screen Of Death
The Nintendo Switch is a solid piece of hardware, but every console has a few kinks. Unfortunately, some users have discovered an issue where their Switch suddenly displays a solid-colored screen. This phenomenon has become known as the 'blue screen of death,' though there are reports that it can also be orange, white, or any other solid color. Players will be completely unable to access the home menu, start their applications, or interact with the Switch in any way when this happens. Getting the 'blue screen of death' is incredibly frustrating. It makes the console's best games unplayable and makes gamers feel powerless since there isn't even an error code to look up and see what went wrong.
Frantic Items In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Explained
While "Mario Kart 8" performed admirably on the Wii U, it really took off when Nintendo ported the title as "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" to the Switch. With more than 48 million units sold, there's a whole lot of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" players out there. However, not every "Mario Kart" enthusiast may be aware of the various ways in which their races can be customized both offline and in online lobbies with friends.
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
How To Find The Titan Elemental In Chained Echoes
The new 16-bit style 2-D RPG "Chained Echoes" allows players to be a number of different playable characters as they adventure across a brand new fantasy world "with swords, magic and... mechs." Some of them are secret characters that can only be unlocked by doing certain optional quests (per Nerd Stash). One of these secret characters is a bearded man named Tomke, who can be unlocked at the beginning of act 2 once players have completed the sidequest "The Food, the Chap, and the Hungry." Many players will find that Tomke is definitely worth unlocking, as he has some very unique abilities.
League Of Legends' Source Code Is Being Held For Ransom
On January 20, "League of Legends" developer Riot games reported on Twitter that it had been targeted by hackers and that some of its systems had been breached. The announcement was light on details at the time, but it did come with a promise that more information would follow as Riot Games investigated. On January 24, an update did indeed follow, providing news about the current situation.
Does Fire Emblem Engage Connect To Fire Emblem: Three Houses?
"Fire Emblem Engage" has a lot to live up to, as it follows 2019's "Fire Emblem: Three Houses," an offering that received praise from fans and critics for its complex narrative and solid gameplay. Indeed, since its launch, many players have asked when they'll get a direct sequel to "Three Houses." This has also led to questions regarding a possible connection between "Engage" and "Three Houses."
How The Birdseye Perk Works In Warzone 2.0
There's a lot a gamer needs to figure out to become competitive in "Warzone 2.0." From weapon selection and equipment to map layout and game modes, it can be positively overwhelming for new players to keep track of everything. Even grizzled veterans of the "Call of Duty" series can get mixed up from time to time and need a refresher on certain game mechanics. One thing that has been known to confuse players is the Birdseye perk.
Persona 4 Golden: The 5 Difficulty Levels Explained
A brand new, visually enhanced version of "Persona 4 Golden" has just made its way onto several new platforms including Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, giving many players their first opportunity to explore the rural town of Inaba and the mysterious Midnight Channel. Like the critically acclaimed "Persona 5...
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
The Best Stat Tracker For Modern Warfare 2
If you've been playing the "Call of Duty" series for a while, it's likely that you're familiar with the games' emphasis on performance when it comes to multiplayer. For years, players have kept track of their kill-death ratio (K/D) and various other levels of their performance in-game. The series' latest entry, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is no different in this regard. However, when it comes to advanced stat tracking, hardcore players often go to third-party stat trackers to get a better grip on their performance.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0