49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
Fred Warner on 49ers defense: “We’re the best in the world”
What was on linebacker Fred Warner's mind when his San Francisco 49ers defense stepped onto the football field one more time against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to keep quarterback Dak Prescott from pulling off a miracle?. "I'm thinking, let's go to Philly," Warner told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews in a...
Tom Brady has message for 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But first, he'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game since 1970. The other four lost their starts.
Podcast: Evaluating Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense’s film against the Cowboys
Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the offensive film from the 49ers vs Cowboys game, including Brock Purdy's performance on the latest episode of "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show". The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our...
Brock Purdy impressing Kyle Shanahan as 49ers rookie QB seeks to enter NFL history books
The San Francisco 49ers are now 15-0 when they tie or win the turnover battle. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's last interception came on January 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He's had moments since then that have come close to resulting in turnovers, but they remained misses by opposing defenses.
Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, other 49ers among finalists for several NFL awards
Several members of the San Francisco 49ers are among the finalists for annual NFL awards. The league announced the finalists for several Associated Press 2022 NFL awards, including NFL Coach of the Year and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kyle Shanahan is among the finalist for NFL Coach of...
Fred Warner, Nick Bosa expect 49ers-Eagles to be ‘a battle’
The San Francisco 49ers know Sunday might be the toughest test of the season. The team will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. A win means returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. "I expect it to be...
49ers Notebook: Deebo, Arik Armstead troll Cowboys; Armstead wishes he would have smacked Dak Prescott; Fred Warner gets rave reviews; What in the world happened on the final play?
The 49ers are onto the NFC Championship game after a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. But before we move on to next week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's tie up some of the loose tidbits of postgame news to come out of the 49ers' latest postseason victory.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still not optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo’s return this week
It seems it's time for your weekly Jimmy Garoppolo update. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been sidelined since suffering a broken foot on December 4. However, there is a slight chance Garoppolo could return and suit up for the playoffs, likely serving as rookie Brock Purdy's backup. That probably...
Kyle Shanahan hopes to not lose DeMeco Ryans but knows 49ers coordinator is ready for a head coach job
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans, is a hot name in head coaching searches. The assistant coach has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts still hope to speak with Ryans about their head coach vacancies. Right now, Ryans and...
49ers’ Deebo Samuel on facing hostile Philly crowd: “No stadium is as loud as ours”
The noise at Levi's Stadium has been off the charts in the San Francisco 49ers' two playoff games. This past Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys was the team's last home game, though. Next, they will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to face the top-seeded Eagles. While Levi's...
Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 19-12 playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 19-12 playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. We...
49ers DE Nick Bosa named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
The accolades for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa keep piling up. After leading the league with 18.5 sacks, the talented pass rusher was named a first-team All-Pro and named to his third Pro Bowl roster. Add another honor to Bosa's resume. The defensive end has been named the...
Commanders request permission to interview 49ers’ Anthony Lynn for offensive coordinator
According to Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Commanders have requested permission to speak with San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn about the offensive coordinator vacancy. Lynn joined head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff last year. Before that, he served as the offensive coordinator...
Podcast: 49ers vs. Cowboys postgame instant reaction
Rohan Chakravarthi recaps the 49ers vs Cowboys game. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Written by:. Rohan Chakravarthi. Writer/Reporter for 49ers Webzone. Nobody's...
Steady Brock Purdy gives 49ers what they needed at QB in win over Cowboys
Quarterback Brock Purdy wasn't quite at his best in the 49ers' 19-12 Divisional Playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but he made more than enough plays to help the 49ers advance and add another chapter to the amazing story of his rookie season. The win moved Purdy to...
49ers vs. Cowboys offensive grades: Why did the offense struggle?
Quarterback: C- To provide more insight, I did an in-depth breakdown of Purdy's deficiencies against the Cowboys. Click here to see. Christian McCaffrey was held in check statistically, but still played an important role in establishing the run for the 49ers in the second half. For the second straight week,...
George Kittle’s big-time catch: The turning point for the 49ers against the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a close game, winning to the score of 19-12 after their defense created multiple stops at the end of the game. The game was tight for the entire 60 minutes, with a Brett Maher field goal tying the score at 9-9 with 9:06 remaining in the third quarter.
20 quick observations from the 49ers’ playoff win over the Cowboys
We started the season asking if Trey Lance could lead the San Francisco 49ers deep into the playoffs in his first season as the starting quarterback. Yet here we are watching Brock Purdy do that very thing, but as a rookie. And now Purdy has a chance to be the first rookie QB in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Divisional round playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game: [DL] Charles Omenihu...
