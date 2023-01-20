ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Tom Brady has message for 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But first, he'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game since 1970. The other four lost their starts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Deebo, Arik Armstead troll Cowboys; Armstead wishes he would have smacked Dak Prescott; Fred Warner gets rave reviews; What in the world happened on the final play?

The 49ers are onto the NFC Championship game after a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. But before we move on to next week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's tie up some of the loose tidbits of postgame news to come out of the 49ers' latest postseason victory.
SANTA CLARA, CA
49erswebzone

Podcast: 49ers vs. Cowboys postgame instant reaction

Rohan Chakravarthi recaps the 49ers vs Cowboys game. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Written by:. Rohan Chakravarthi. Writer/Reporter for 49ers Webzone. Nobody's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy