A Winter Storm Warning continues for most of Southern Maine until 10 PM Monday due to heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. Snow will be a wet, heavy consistency weighing down tree limbs, and combined with gusty winds at times, power will get knocked out for some. By midday Thursday, snowfall totals were topping 9-10 inches in some spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is likely before snow comes to an end Monday evening.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO