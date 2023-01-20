Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine earns passing grades in 'State of Tobacco Control' report, except for flavored tobacco
Maine — Maine is listed as one of the states with the best policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released Wednesday. The state earned mostly passing grades on this year’s report,...
WMTW
Remote learning, closings & delays for Maine schools ahead of Thursday's winter weather
PORTLAND, Maine — Closings, delays and switches to remote learning are already being reported for Thursday morning in Maine. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates.
WMTW
Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
WMTW
New plan would accelerate offshore wind power in the Gulf of Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With twin goals of lowering electricity bills and mitigating climate change, a Democratic state senator and environmental groups unveiled a proposal on Tuesday to greatly expand offshore wind power for Maine. The state already has a plan to deploy a dozen offshore, floating, wind turbines in...
WMTW
Indoor Insanity 5K brings awareness to Radon in Maine homes
Indoor Insanity is a yearly 5K with the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council. The race brings in money for radon mitigation systems. The gas is common in homes and can be dangerous. Kristy Crocker is the executive director of the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council. She says detecting radon in...
WMTW
Weather at Your School: Windham Christian Academy 2023
Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited Windham Christian Academy in North Windham. Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited Windham Christian Academy in North Windham.
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
WMTW
Maine lawmaker asked to resign after fraud indictment
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine lawmaker is being asked to resign over allegations that he forged signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign. Rep. Clinton Collamore (D-Waldoboro) was indicted in December 2022 after an investigation by the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics, and Election Practices was sent to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
WMTW
Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine
Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. As of 3:15 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,100 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 25,700 of those outages including more than 10,400 in the town of Wells,...
WMTW
Icy conditions lead to dangerous roads, crashes across Maine
Police reported several crashes across central and southern Maine Tuesday morning. Many roads were icy after temperatures plummeted overnight, causing things to freeze following Monday's snowstorm. There were crashes on Interstate 295 near Exit 17, the Maine Turnpike near Exit 19 and Interstate 95 in Augusta near mile 119. There...
WMTW
Snow is arriving in Maine, becoming heavy tonight and ending with ice for some
Snow showers are starting to arrive in Maine, the beginning of our third storm in one week. Heavy snow will fall tonight into the overnight especially in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas away from the coast starting Wednesday evening and lasting into Thursday. Snowfall...
WMTW
A break between storms on Tuesday
A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
WMTW
Attorney General settles with moving business accused of threatening customers over reviews
WINDHAM, Maine — Maine's Attorney General has settled a lawsuit with the owner of a moving business accused of threatening customers by posting negative reviews online. Liberty Bell Moving & Storage and its owner agreed to pay $125,000. The settlement did not require any admission of guilt and, according...
WMTW
Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek
Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
WMTW
Maine storm continues to bring accumulating snow into Monday evening
A Winter Storm Warning continues for most of Southern Maine until 10 PM Monday due to heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. Snow will be a wet, heavy consistency weighing down tree limbs, and combined with gusty winds at times, power will get knocked out for some. By midday Thursday, snowfall totals were topping 9-10 inches in some spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is likely before snow comes to an end Monday evening.
WMTW
Snow ends with clearing skies overnight
Snow will taper off during the evening hours with partial clearing overnight. A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
WMTW
A messy mix of snow, ice, and rain arrives tonight
Our next winter storm arrives Wednesday afternoon, bringing widespread snow to the area before warm air starts to turn some of this over to rain or a wintry mix. Coastal towns will be the first to change to rain, then the lakes region, and finally the foothills. Several inches of...
