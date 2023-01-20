Jamahal Hill just turned the UFC rankings on its head. “Sweet Dreams” captured the vacant light heavyweight title by retiring Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking over the No. 1 spot at 205 pounds. “Sweet Dreams” also debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13 at the expense of former featherweight champion Max Holloway, which is sure to be the cause for some debate.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO