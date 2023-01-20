Read full article on original website
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
Gilbert Burns’ wife demanded no banging at UFC 283: ‘I want a quick submission’
You know deep down, all Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters just want to bang, bro. But, Gilbert Burns fought his natural tendency to bang at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, securing himself a quick first round submission over the always-tough Neil Magny (watch the finish here). According to “Durinho,” that strategy and success came about because of a last-minute demand from his wife, Bruna.
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
Report: Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza (UPDATED)
Details of an assault allegedly perpetrated on Conor McGregor’s yacht back in July 2022 are coming out, placing the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion at the center of the accusations. McGregor celebrated his 34th birthday weekend (July 14, 2022) in Ibiza, Spain, where he was documented across...
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’
Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Ireland’s favorite fighting son coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on season 22 of the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches that didn’t square off at the end of the season.
Sean O’Malley ready to save the UFC: ‘They need a superstar right now’
Sean O’Malley believes he’s an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) necessity. 2022 was a unique year for the promotion. Several notable champions fell or were absent, some lost in comebacks while others displayed some weakness but hung on to their titles. Mixed martial arts (MMA) megastar, Conor McGregor, teased an eventual return, but has been out of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool since 2022’s start, competing last in July 2021.
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April
Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, N.Y., as the most likely option at present.
UFC 283 medical suspensions bench nearly a dozen fighters for six months, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill
Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) inside at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Light heavyweight headliners Glover Teixeira and Jamahal...
Jamahal Hill boots Max Holloway, debuts on pound-for-pound list in latest UFC rankings update
Jamahal Hill just turned the UFC rankings on its head. “Sweet Dreams” captured the vacant light heavyweight title by retiring Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking over the No. 1 spot at 205 pounds. “Sweet Dreams” also debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13 at the expense of former featherweight champion Max Holloway, which is sure to be the cause for some debate.
Midnight Mania! New champion Jamahal Hill opens as slight favorite over ex-king Jiri Prochazka
The Light Heavyweight division is heating up. Just over a month ago, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder in disastrous circumstances and quickly agreed to vacate his title. UFC tried to fix the problem by matching up Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka, but the resulting draw still left the division without a champion.
Golm vs. James, Zingano vs. McCourt headline Bellator 293 on March 31
Bellator MMA has announced the headlining acts for its upcoming Bellaor 293 fight card, which is set to go down on March 31, 2023, in Temecula, California. Per a press release, the main event will feature Top 10 Heavyweight contenders, Marcelo Golm (No. 7) and Daniel James (No. 8), who will collide in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.
Alex Pereira challenges Jamahal Hill: ‘What about knocking me out?’
Alex Pereira wants to defend Glover Teixeira’s honor. It was a turbulent 2022 for the student and master with the former earning a title and the latter dropping his in an instant classic. Teixeira fought one final fight this past weekend (Jan. 21, 2023) in his home of Brazil, but came up short in his bid to recapture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.
KSW exhumes Todd Duffee, books Phil De Fries title fight for Feb. 25 in Liberec
Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee is making yet another MMA comeback when he returns to face fellow UFC export Philip de Fries as part of the KSW 79 fight card, recently made official for Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czechia. Duffee (9-3, 1 NC) made...
Belal Muhammad congratulates Gilbert Burns on beating Neil Magny ‘who would probably lose to Jake Paul’
Belal Muhammad is not impressed by Gilbert Burns’ performance at UFC 283 this past weekend (Jan. 21, 2023). “Durinho” successfully got back in the win column in his home of Brazil, slicing through the promotion’s all-time winningest Welterweight, Neil Magny. Burns managed to force the tap of “The Haitian Sensation” 45 seconds before the opening round’s close with an arm-triangle choke (watch highlights).
Report: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo planned for UFC 287 PPV on April 8
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is planning to book reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling opposite former 135-pound titleholder Henry Cejudo for the upcoming UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., April 8, 2023 at a city and venue to be determined. That’s according to MMA Fighting. Sterling...
Bellator MMA re-signs light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to exclusive multi-year contract
Several weeks after locking down the services of top Lightweight contender, A.J. McKee, Bellator MMA has ensured that one of its champions will be staying put for the foreseeable future, too. Per a press release, the promotion announced that it has inked current Light Heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, to a...
UFC champion Brandon Moreno scores (another) badass mural to commemorate Deiveson Figueiredo title win
Street artist Mode Orozco previously painted a Brandon Moreno mural back in June 2021, when “The Assassin Baby” submitted longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 in Glendale. The celebration was short-lived as “Deus da Guerra” was able to avenge that loss at UFC 270 the following January.
