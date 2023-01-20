ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma wins river pollution lawsuit against major poultry producer

By Amanda Slee
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz1j5_0kLniKeF00

A judge issued a ruling in a decade long lawsuit over poultry pollution in the Illinois River.

Tyson Foods and other poultry companies have less than two months to reach an agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell ruled Tyson Foods, Cargill inc., and other companies polluted the Illinois River, caused a public nuisance, and trespassed by spreading the chicken litter on land in Eastern Oklahoma which then leached into the river’s watershed. Now, the poultry companies and the state of Oklahoma have until March 17th to provide an agreement on how to remedy the pollution’s effects. The effects include low oxygen levels in the river, algae growth, and damage to the fish population.

2 News Oklahoma talked to Ed Brocksmith with the group known as Save the Illinois River in October. Brocksmith says they’ve seen a decline in levels animal waste, contaminated storm run-off but there’s more that can be done.

Oklahoma, Arkansas teams meet over Illinois River pollution

“Unless we can get a grip on these nutrients and bacteria the impact to the Illinois River watershed," he said. "The water is going to be ugly. It's not going to be a true scenic river.”

Since the 80's, conversation groups urged Oklahoma to increase regulations on poultry farms as this river is important for drinking water, the environment, and for people who like to recreate on it. The trial for this lawsuit ended in 2009. Judge Frizzell wrote in his ruling that an estimated 354,000 to 528,000 tons of chicken litter was spread on the land each year by the companies.

2 News reached out to Tyson Foods and Cargill Inc. for comment.

Kelly Hellbusch with Tyson Foods responded: "We are aware of the decision and are reviewing. We have no comment at this time."

Daniel Sullivan with Cargill Inc. responded: "Cargill has a strong track record of successfully addressing complex challenges and proactively taking action to protect the environment. We have received the ruling related to the 17-year-old case in Oklahoma and are reviewing its findings. We remain dedicated to conducting business in a responsible and sustainable manner."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live

Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
MINNESOTA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy