Italian Cuisine: Chicken Piccata, A Classic Dish The Entire Family Will Enjoy
This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.
7 Standout Sandwich Recipes
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
Welcome to January’s Observer Food Monthly
A piece of advice I often give to new cooks is to invest in a cheap, flexible spatula, the softest they can get their hands on. Those to look out for are the sort with a very bendy rubber head rather than the firmer, less pliable silicone variety – which are good for some tasks but almost useless for scraping every bit of mixture from a bowl. The slim version, if you can find one, is invaluable for getting that last smear of mustard or jam from the jar.
