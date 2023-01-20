Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.

