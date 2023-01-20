ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
Here Are Five Great Places to Grab Nachos Around Faribault

It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
Faribault Lutheran Schools Celebrate Lutheran Schools Week

"Making Disciples for Life" is the theme of National Lutheran Schools week this week. Faribault Lutheran schools is observing the week with their annual "Souper Bowl Supper" Friday. Chrysteena Saehler, Principal and Howard Bode, Faribault Lutheran Schools Board Chair stopped by AM Minnesota to deliver information about the school and...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Girls Pressure Defense Works

The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights were down by 10 points early tonight to Bethlehem Academy. They won 51-42 at the Castle in Kenyon. The Cardinals Anna Cohen, sophmore, started the game on fire from the field along with Kate Trump, senior, getting some nice layups to give BA a 12-2 lead. The...
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
