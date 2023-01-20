Read full article on original website
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Win Owatonna FD’s ‘Clear Your Fire Hydrant’ Contest
A typical house fire can double in size every minute. If the fire department has to spend two or three minutes digging a fire hydrant out of snow and ice upon their arrival at your home, you can imagine the devastating results that delay could have. This winter, there's a...
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
2nd Murder Charge Filed Against MN Man in Death of Pregnant Woman
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Dakota County prosecutors have filed a second murder charge against the St. Louis Park man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend outside of the Amazon warehouse in Lakeville. 32-year-old Donte McCray was formally charged on January 10 with second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
Here Are Five Great Places to Grab Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Multiple Vehicles Crash Through Ice of Southern Minnesota Lakes
Lake Pepin (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are taking precautions after multiple vehicles crashed through the ice on two southern Minnesota lakes over the weekend. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office responded to the report of multiple vehicles crashing through the ice on Lake Pepin. A statement from Goodhue County...
Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
Faribault Lutheran Schools Celebrate Lutheran Schools Week
"Making Disciples for Life" is the theme of National Lutheran Schools week this week. Faribault Lutheran schools is observing the week with their annual "Souper Bowl Supper" Friday. Chrysteena Saehler, Principal and Howard Bode, Faribault Lutheran Schools Board Chair stopped by AM Minnesota to deliver information about the school and...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Girls Pressure Defense Works
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights were down by 10 points early tonight to Bethlehem Academy. They won 51-42 at the Castle in Kenyon. The Cardinals Anna Cohen, sophmore, started the game on fire from the field along with Kate Trump, senior, getting some nice layups to give BA a 12-2 lead. The...
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Still Time to Recycle Your Old Holiday Lights in Owatonna
These days we can recycle just about everything, and now you can add old Christmas light strands to the list. Don't throw them away, Owatonna Public Utilities will recycle all your old holiday light strands for free. It's easy, just bring your old strands of lights into the Owatonna Public...
