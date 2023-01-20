Read full article on original website
Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief
The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
Knox County Police Arrest Four People On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies arrested four people on meth trafficking charges during recent undercover investigations with support from Operation UNITE. 44-year-old William Gray of Barbourville, 40-year-old Tonya Grubb of Bimble, 31-year-old Georgia Riley-Davis of Gray and 41-year-old Jonathon Patterson of Hinkle were all taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Four Drug Arrests
The Ferguson Police Department says four people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop. An officer stopped a car on South Main Street for traffic violations. During the stop, a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and two other deputies arrived to help because there were several people in the car. Police say the occupants in the car were acting suspicious, so a K9 officer was called to the scene. The search resulted in the discovery of meth, various pills and digital scales. 46-year-old Wilma Hislope, 54-year-old, Joanna Dyer, 24-year-old Addie Thompson and 26-year-old Evan Compton, all of Somerset, were arrested. All four were charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in a controlled substance. Officials at the Pulaski County Detention Center said they found more meth on Compton. He was then charged with promoting contraband. Dyer is not pictured.
Drug Trafficking Arrest Following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Pulaski County Police Find Over 100 Grams Of Fentanyl At Man’s House
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a man was arrested after deputies found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. 42-year-old Christopher Spencer of Somerset was arrested after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over after he failed to signal, and that he had five other outstanding warrants. Spencer was charged with trafficking, Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. A search warrant was issued for Spencer’s home, where police say they found 105.5 more grams of Fentanyl, as well as digital scales. The case remains under investigation. Sheriff Jones said if you have any information about drug activity, or any crime, to contact their tip line at 679-8477. You can also go to their website.
Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a southern Kentucky police chase. David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County. Kentucky State Police says the...
Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning. Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.
Lexington man accused of repeatedly kicking pregnant woman, leading to fetal homicide
A Lexington man facing a fetal homicide charge allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach three times during a physical argument, according to court documents. Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas, 24, is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault — domestic violence, Lexington police previously said in a news release. Police said they were called to a local hospital that was treating a domestic violence victim Friday morning.
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
Lexington police searching for armed robbery suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery in the Eastland Parkway area. The Lexington Police Department said units were called to Etawah Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and that the suspects shot at him while he was trying to run away.
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
Lexington Police looking for 2 men after incident involving officer on Polo Club Blvd
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an officer discharged his gun Sunday morning during an incident on Polo Club Boulevard. Police say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard near Waterstone at Hamburg just before 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of 2 men breaking into cars.
