Madison County, KY

harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief

The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Knox County Police Arrest Four People On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies arrested four people on meth trafficking charges during recent undercover investigations with support from Operation UNITE. 44-year-old William Gray of Barbourville, 40-year-old Tonya Grubb of Bimble, 31-year-old Georgia Riley-Davis of Gray and 41-year-old Jonathon Patterson of Hinkle were all taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Four Drug Arrests

The Ferguson Police Department says four people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop. An officer stopped a car on South Main Street for traffic violations. During the stop, a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and two other deputies arrived to help because there were several people in the car. Police say the occupants in the car were acting suspicious, so a K9 officer was called to the scene. The search resulted in the discovery of meth, various pills and digital scales. 46-year-old Wilma Hislope, 54-year-old, Joanna Dyer, 24-year-old Addie Thompson and 26-year-old Evan Compton, all of Somerset, were arrested. All four were charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in a controlled substance. Officials at the Pulaski County Detention Center said they found more meth on Compton. He was then charged with promoting contraband. Dyer is not pictured.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Drug Trafficking Arrest Following Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
RICHMOND, KY
somerset106.com

Pulaski County Police Find Over 100 Grams Of Fentanyl At Man’s House

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a man was arrested after deputies found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. 42-year-old Christopher Spencer of Somerset was arrested after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over after he failed to signal, and that he had five other outstanding warrants. Spencer was charged with trafficking, Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. A search warrant was issued for Spencer’s home, where police say they found 105.5 more grams of Fentanyl, as well as digital scales. The case remains under investigation. Sheriff Jones said if you have any information about drug activity, or any crime, to contact their tip line at 679-8477. You can also go to their website.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
AOL Corp

Lexington man accused of repeatedly kicking pregnant woman, leading to fetal homicide

A Lexington man facing a fetal homicide charge allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach three times during a physical argument, according to court documents. Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas, 24, is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault — domestic violence, Lexington police previously said in a news release. Police said they were called to a local hospital that was treating a domestic violence victim Friday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
boonecountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police searching for armed robbery suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery in the Eastland Parkway area. The Lexington Police Department said units were called to Etawah Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and that the suspects shot at him while he was trying to run away.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee

Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY

