Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary so far. He’s best known for founding […]
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Dinosaurs That Lived in Indiana (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs That Lived in Indiana (And Where to See Fossils Today) Indiana was once the home to many interesting creatures, and it is currently undergoing a revitalization process to bring back American bison. Long ago, though, large mammals and dinosaurs roamed this part of the United States. Yet, we don’t know much about the dinosaurs that lived in Indiana. How can that be?
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Bill that targets sale of electric vehicles making its way through Mississippi legislature
JACKSON, Miss. — A bill that passed the House aimed at banning electric vehicles from being sold directly to customers is now in the Senate. However, it's drawing criticism. House Bill 401 would arguably close the market to electric vehicles in the state. It says the manufacturer cannot have both a manufacturers license and a dealer's license in Mississippi.
Twins trek across Mississippi to raise awareness on mistreatment of foster care children
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twin brothers are trekking their way across America and U.S. territories to shed light on the mistreatment of children in the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods are fraternal twins who quit their jobs to make it their full-time mission to raise awareness about the mistreatment of kids in […]
Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record
Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
Democrats in Mississippi are feeling optimistic that their party will be able to oust Gov. Tate Reeves (R) from the governor’s mansion this fall after Democrat Brandon Presley’s recent entry in the race. Reeves has suffered from low approval ratings and has been name-checked at times in the state’s long-running welfare scandal, but the governorship […]
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Parts of Mississippi upgraded to Level 3 severe weather risk
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for tornadoes and severe storms in parts of Mississippi Tuesday night. Even in areas that aren’t under the risk for severe weather, strong winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour. The highest risk, a Level 3 out of 5,...
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight
Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
