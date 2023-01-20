ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gamblingnews.com

Rivers Casino Portsmouth Holds Grand Opening Ceremony

The venue opened officially for visitors around 10 am on Monday, January 23, 2023. Besides public guests, the Mayor of Portsmouth, Shannon Glover, the director of Portsmouth Economic Development, Brian Donahue, and the executive director of the Virginia Lottery, Kelly T. Gee, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Additionally, Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s general manager Roy Corby and Tim Drehkoff, the chief executive officer of Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Rush Street Gaming, have also joined the prestigious event.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event Monday 10 a.m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event …. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Josh’s Journey: Tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. A preview of Amy Avery's...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy