Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new...
gamblingnews.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth Holds Grand Opening Ceremony
The venue opened officially for visitors around 10 am on Monday, January 23, 2023. Besides public guests, the Mayor of Portsmouth, Shannon Glover, the director of Portsmouth Economic Development, Brian Donahue, and the executive director of the Virginia Lottery, Kelly T. Gee, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Additionally, Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s general manager Roy Corby and Tim Drehkoff, the chief executive officer of Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Rush Street Gaming, have also joined the prestigious event.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth attracts visitors from near, far on opening day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ground may have only been broken at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in December 2021, but this moment has been years in the making. A huge buzz surrounded the casino's grand opening on Monday. Thousands of visitors felt excitement in the air. Scanning through a packed parking lot,...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day
The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
WAVY News 10
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
Portsmouth police chief hosting quarterly forum Wednesday
The forum will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Police Administration Building located at 206 High Street.
WAVY News 10
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne
Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
Man arrested after police pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on multiple warrants and new charges. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation on the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard.
Police chase starts in Chesapeake, ends in Norfolk
The police chase spanned from Greenbrier Parkway to I-64 towards Virginia Beach and Indian River Road to Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement for superintendent
The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting ways with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement …. The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting ways with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News...
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event Monday 10 a.m.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event …. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Josh’s Journey: Tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. A preview of Amy Avery's...
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
Saturday was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday's soft opening was the second of two.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Comments / 0