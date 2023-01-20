Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.

Police say the victim and sole occupant of a Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on I-64 when a white SUV pulled alongside the vehicle. The victim then saw an occupant draw what appeared to be a handgun and then pointed and discharged it at the vehicle.

The victim continued to drive away before contacting the police. Police say the victim was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

