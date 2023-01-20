ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.

Police say the victim and sole occupant of a Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on I-64 when a white SUV pulled alongside the vehicle. The victim then saw an occupant draw what appeared to be a handgun and then pointed and discharged it at the vehicle.

The victim continued to drive away before contacting the police. Police say the victim was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 2

Rosalind Roberson
4d ago

it's ashame how the public is because u can't even drive in your vehicle unless some crazy person wants to act like he/she don't have no sense

Reply
3
 

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

