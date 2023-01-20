ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are no longer students at Westlake High School in Fulton County. Officials told students that address verifications proved they should be attending other schools.

Students were not allowed to go back to class Friday. Angry parents were trying to get answers from the district at the Fulton County Schools Headquarters on Friday.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Comments / 72

Bernadine Hopson
5d ago

there's a lot of parents that do school choice and those children are out of district. that almost happened to my son until I explained that though he is zoned for another school district he legally is able to attend where he was at and I had the paperwork to prove. not to mentioned ga rezoning frequently is becoming a problem. know all sides and facts before placing judgements. - thanks

Decon
5d ago

This happens everywhere! If you want your child to attend a school outside of your school zone, you apply through the school board for a “legitimate “ cause “. Parents rent or buy homes based on what school zone they want kids to attend. If you want that school for your kids, move just like everyone else!

Habibah Charlery-Bellot
5d ago

These parents were warned from the beginning of the school year. They chose to stay and try to get over on the system. I feel sorry for the children, however, their parents are to blame.

