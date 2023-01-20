Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are no longer students at Westlake High School in Fulton County. Officials told students that address verifications proved they should be attending other schools.

Students were not allowed to go back to class Friday. Angry parents were trying to get answers from the district at the Fulton County Schools Headquarters on Friday.

