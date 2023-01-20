Have you ever noticed how many insects, including flies, seem to disappear during the winter? Where do they go? Most flies are not adapted to withstand cold temperatures. Their small size and thin exoskeleton make them vulnerable to heat loss, and they are unable to generate enough heat internally to keep warm. What does this mean for flies during the winter? If it’s too cold for them, why do you sometimes still find one buzzing dazedly around your house, driving your cat crazy? Keep reading to find out!

