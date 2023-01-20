Read full article on original website
Woolly Bear Caterpillar
Woolly bear caterpillars are vocal, producing sounds that help them find mates as well as startle would-be predators. Continue Reading after the facts...
Watch a Proud House Cat Bully and Chase Off an Invading Fox
Foxes don’t typically hunt house cats — they’re worthy opponents, especially when full-grown. However, a fox might hunt a small house cat if it considers it small enough to be prey. In this clip, you watch as a domesticated house cat interacts with a fox that has entered its territory.
Epic Battles: The Largest Sea-Dwelling Crocodile vs. A Great White Shark
Epic Battles: The Largest Sea-Dwelling Crocodile vs. A Great White Shark. Humans fear great white sharks more than many other creatures that dwell in the ocean. While they’re certainly dangerous, they’re not the worst thing in the waters these days. Also, they pale in comparison to the horrors that once waited in the deep. To illustrate that point, we’re going to have a hypothetical battle between the largest sea-dwelling crocodile vs. a great white shark.
9 Types Of Moody Black Roses
The color black has long been linked with mystery, decay, and death. Examples include being the “black sheep” of the family, the black plague, and the underworld. Roses in general are a representation of love and warmth, as well as beauty, health, and romance. The mysterious and the beautiful are combined in the black rose, a mixture of two opposites.
Epic Battles: The Largest Rhino Ever vs. An African Elephant
The African bush elephant is the largest terrestrial animal on the planet today. These gigantic mammals can make any lone predator turn tail and run. However, they were not always the largest animals. Between 34 and 23 million years ago, a gigantic, hornless rhino relative called Paraceratherium towered over animals in Eurasia. Let’s see who would win a heavyweight battle between the largest rhino ever vs. an African elephant!
Incredible Video Captures a Relentless Monkey Trying to Kidnap a Toddler
Incredible Video Captures a Relentless Monkey Trying to Kidnap a Toddler. When you see a headline like this, the natural reaction is to dismiss it as made-up or at least assume that it is very exaggerated. Yet, when you watch the video, it appears that a monkey is indeed trying to take a small human child. Can this really be happening?
9 Types Of Blue Birds In Wisconsin
What kind of bird have you seen in Wisconsin that is blue in color? There are over a dozen species of blue birds in the state known for its Packers and tasty cheese, so your odds of seeing one are good! Grab some cheese curds and get ready to look at nine gorgeous blue birds found in this midwestern state!
How Big Are Pothos Houseplants?
If you’re a fan of houseplants, you’re likely familiar with the low-maintenance vining houseplant pothos. This plant becomes quite large in the wild, so you may wonder what size to expect from an indoor-grown version of pothos. This article will cover pothos in general and discuss the size...
Bear Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
Native and Indigenous Americans are well-known for their deep spirituality intertwined with the natural world and the animals that inhabit it. Spirit animals are one way North America’s indigenous peoples connect with the world’s spirits. Let’s look at the Bear spirit and what that spirit represents to indigenous peoples. Let’s dive in!
9 Types Of Farm Birds To Keep Aplenty
Do you have a farm or homestead and wondering what types of farm birds to keep around? Farm birds can benefit anyone with some acreage or even small plots. Many species provide delicious eggs and meat, but they also eat bugs and provide organic manure. Plus, they make great pets! Discover nine types of birds on a farm, including the pros and cons.
Albino Capybaras: Are There Any White Capybaras?
With its playful and curious personality, the capybara has won the hearts of animal lovers from all corners of the globe. Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and live in social groups, making them a fun addition to any experience with nature. These gentle giants from South America have been known to interact with humans in interesting ways, often begging for food or even participating in games of fetch. But as cute as these fuzzy brown critters are, have you ever wondered if there are any albino capybaras out there?
Can Domestic Dogs Breed With Coyotes?
Coyotes and domestic dogs have been known to cross paths from time to time. This is especially true in residential areas that are close to wooded areas, as coyotes are more likely to cross into human and pet territory. Because of this, some pet parents wonder if coyotes and dogs ever mate.
Where Do Flies Go In the Winter?
Have you ever noticed how many insects, including flies, seem to disappear during the winter? Where do they go? Most flies are not adapted to withstand cold temperatures. Their small size and thin exoskeleton make them vulnerable to heat loss, and they are unable to generate enough heat internally to keep warm. What does this mean for flies during the winter? If it’s too cold for them, why do you sometimes still find one buzzing dazedly around your house, driving your cat crazy? Keep reading to find out!
Watch Two Brave Dogs Bully a Crocodile Back Into the Water
There are many reasons for working on your dog’s recall -to stop them approaching other dogs, to keep them away from traffic and to stop them raiding other people’s picnics. But this video gives you one that you probably have not thought of – to keep them away from crocodiles!
Watch a Lion Surprise Dinner and Get Quickly Frontflipped
This video is both incredible and brutal. It is upsetting because it shows, in graphic detail, the death of an animal. However, it also shows nature at its most powerful and we can only admire the two brave animals involved in this fight to the death. The footage was taken at the Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya known for its wild and rugged landscapes and rich diversity of animal species.
Watch a Black Panther and Fierce Leopard Go Face-to-Face High Up in a Tree
Watch a Black Panther and Fierce Leopard Go Face-to-Face High Up in a Tree. The Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary is located in Karnataka in the southern part of India and contains a diverse variety of wildlife species located in many habitats including dense forests, lakes, streams and steep valleys. Two of the most stunning and agile animals that you’ll see here are the black panther and the leopard. However, as you see here, when these two big cats come face-to-face in a tree, they don’t think much of each other!
Watch a ‘Fast as Lighting’ Leopard Attack an Unsuspecting Bicyclist
Watch a 'Fast as Lighting' Leopard Attack an Unsuspecting Bicyclist. There are a few safety precautions and things that you need to look out for when riding a bike. Cars, trucks, lorries, large potholes in the road and other cyclists are just a few. But flying leopards…that is one that we have not heard of before!
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears. At first glance, brown bears may look larger and heavier than tigers. On the other hand, tigers are fierce predators, and they often feed on large animals like bears, crocodiles, or leopards. But have they ever confronted brown bears? Let’s find out!
Not Just Owls, Discover 7 Other Types of Night Birds
The hoot of an owl in the dead of night is a common sound around the world. Owls are often synonymous with nighttime and sleepiness, but several other bird species add to the sounds and shadows of night. Discover seven other types of night birds besides owls and learn about their habitats and behaviors, including those that sing and fly under the cover of darkness.
Watch a Man Ride a Crocodile Like a Horse… and Instantly Regret It
Watch a Man Ride a Crocodile Like a Horse… and Instantly Regret It. Some animals are willing to be ridden. Years and years of breeding and training have made this animal tolerate having a human on their back. But there are other animals that are never going to be happy about having a human straddle them. Now, we all know that crocodiles are one of them but the man in this clip didn’t seem to understand this. And what happened next is both shocking and predictable!
