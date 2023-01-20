Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
WMBF
Tourism industry in Myrtle Beach prepping for ‘big spring’
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is no stranger to tourists, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts another strong tourism year for the area, despite inflation sweeping the country. Places like the Broadway Grand Prix go-kart track and the Myrtle Beach Art Museum are popular...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WMBF
Atlantic Beach residents share mixed feelings about proposed ‘Cond-otel’ development
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New development could be on its way to Atlantic Beach after city leaders emphasized the need for growth in the town. A first-of-its-kind hotel and condo building is currently in the planning stage, but some across the community felt it is a coin toss when it comes to the plans.
The Most Pristine Beaches in the South
BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
WMBF
Check your tickets: $10,000 lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach diner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a ticket recently at a Myrtle Beach diner then you could be $10,000 richer. A Mega Millions ticket bought at Joe’s Diner by the Airport along Fred Nash Boulevard won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing. The lucky winner matched...
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new apartment complex and more retail stores will be built near Coastal Grand Mall. The Myrtle Beach City Council gave final approval to annex five acres along Pine Island Road into the city of Myrtle Beach in order to move plans forward in the Pine Island Point Planned Unit Development. The development is located on a vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street.
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman turned the small prize from a scratch-off given to her as a Christmas gift into a $150,000 winning Powerball® ticket. “My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I won a little bit,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WMBF
Documents reveal mysterious company expected to bring jobs to Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council agenda for Tuesday night revealed the mysterious company that had gone by the name “Project Cook” for several months. The agenda listed the name as “PBV Conway-Myrtle Beach LLC” which is Pepsi Bottling Ventures. Back in...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a North Carolina he met on social media is now out of Horry County. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery...
1 hurt, traffic blocked after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that is blocking traffic in the area of Highway 544 and Kingswood Drive near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 7:05 a.m., and motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews […]
Horry County community, officials speak out about upcoming Highway 90 changes
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents are frustrated after continued issues with Highway 90. There had been no updates since the $200,000 highway corridor, Ride IV and study were approved last year. Horry County Councilman Mark Causey said officials have not forgotten about the highway’s projects. “We have not forgotten about Highway 90, I can assure […]
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
AOL Corp
3 Myrtle Beach area restaurants receive ‘B’ scores. Will they have follow-up inspections?
Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public. Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed...
South Carolina woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
Comments / 0