ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Tourism industry in Myrtle Beach prepping for ‘big spring’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is no stranger to tourists, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts another strong tourism year for the area, despite inflation sweeping the country. Places like the Broadway Grand Prix go-kart track and the Myrtle Beach Art Museum are popular...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
East Coast Traveler

The Most Pristine Beaches in the South

BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new apartment complex and more retail stores will be built near Coastal Grand Mall. The Myrtle Beach City Council gave final approval to annex five acres along Pine Island Road into the city of Myrtle Beach in order to move plans forward in the Pine Island Point Planned Unit Development. The development is located on a vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy