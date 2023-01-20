Read full article on original website
Construction Milestone for First Hydrogen-Powered Inland Cargo Ship
Construction of the first inland cargo ship that will operate entirely on hydrogen marked a key milestone in the demonstration project that expects to place the ship in service later this year. The WEVA Project is supported by a broad coalition of companies and the government of The Netherlands to demonstrate hydrogen-powered shipping and accelerate legislation and regulations surrounding the use of hydrogen for inland shipping. The goal is to use this vessel to contribute to the transition to fossil-fuel-free inland shipping.
MSC and Maersk Agree to Terminate 2M Alliance in 2025
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk have agreed to terminate their eight-year alliance known as 2M when it comes up for renewal in 2025. The move comes as the two largest container carriers have taken divergent strategies and the three alliances in the container industry came under repeated political criticism as freight rates soared over the past few years.
Response Vessel Damaged the Hull of Burning Freighter off Sweden
Hull cracking could have resulted in water ingress if contact had continued, according to accident investigators. During the response to a serious fire aboard the lumber carrier Almirante Storni in 2021, a Swedish Coast Guard vessel intentionally pressed its stern into the bulker's hull, bending in plating and nearly causing flooding, according to the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (SHK).
Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China
Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
Canada Responds to Small Fuel Spill from Boxship off Vancouver
Canadian authorities responded to reports of an oil slick seen emanating from one of the containerships anchored in Vancouver harbor on January 21. While the spill was small, the Coast Guard and local teams moved as a precaution to contain any potential additional leaks from the vessel. It was the third vessel incident in recent weeks in the area with two other ships suffering mechanical failures requiring them to be towed to port for repairs.
Chinese Cargo Ship Sinks in Storm with Rescue Operation Continuing
Teams from the Japanese and South Korean coast guards along with at least two commercial vessels are continuing to search an area in the East China Sea after a Chinese-owned cargo ship sunk during a fierce winter storm in the region. At least 13 crewmembers have been rescued although at least two have died and others remain unconscious. As many as nine are thought to still be missing.
Video: Freighter Goes Aground on Japan's Biggest Coral Reef
A Chinese freighter has gone aground on a giant coral reef just off the Japanese island of Ishigaki, an outpost in Okinawa Prefecture located some 125 nm to the east of Taiwan. The freighter Xin Hai Zhou 2 lost power between Ishigaki and Kohama Island on Tuesday morning, and the...
FMC Reports Increase in D&D Claims as Carrier Rulemaking Proceeds
The Federal Maritime Commission is reporting that it has received a strong response to the proposed rulemaking for key parts of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 focusing on fees and the business practices of the leading carriers. The FMC is extending its process to solicit additional input while it also reported a strong increase in the complaints received in the second half of 2022.
US West Coast: Biggest Ocean Technology, Engineering and Science Event
The organizers of the San Diego-based ocean technology, engineering and science event, Oceanology International Americas (OiA) have announced that the 2023 edition will be the most feature-packed in the event’s history as less than one month remains before opening. Don’t miss out on your chance to take part – register now for your ticket - on February 14-16, 2023.
Shipping Coalition Calls on EU for FuelEU Incentives and Consistency
A broad coalition across the shipping industry issued a joint statement supporting the FuelEU maritime regulations while calling for more clarity and action as the different political and regulatory bodies in the European Union work to hammer out the final language on the regulation. The three key bodies of the EU are currently meeting to finalize language for the program.
Australia Responds to Bulker Reporting Water in its Engine Room
Australia authorities responded to a call for assistance from a Japanese-owned bulker anchored near a coal port in Queensland. The Frontier Unity (181,415 dwt) was reporting water in the engine room measuring up to 22 feet, but in no immediate danger of sinking. The vessel which is owned by Japan’s...
Tankers for the Pacific Fight: A Crisis in Capability
The Department of Defense is projected to need on the order of one hundred tankers of various sizes in the event of a serious conflict in the Pacific. The DoD currently has access it can count on – assured access – to less than ten. Not only does the U.S. lack the tonnage required to support a major conflict in the Pacific, it has no identifiable roadmap to obtain it. Without enough fuel, the most advanced capabilities and ships – even nuclear-powered aircraft carriers – will hardly be available for use. This is a crisis in capability that requires urgent and effective action. There is little time to get a solution in place if speculation that conflict with China could happen this decade proves true. Thankfully, this is a problem that can have a timely and affordable solution. However, the U.S. needs to move past conventional thinking and long-established policies that brought us to this current state.
