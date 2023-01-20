KAUKAUNA – Transportation for students in the Kaukauna Area School District will look a little different starting next school year. The board voted unanimously Monday night to extend the busing radius starting in the 2023-24 school year, meaning only students who live farther than 2 miles from their school will be eligible. The current transportation policy needed to be changed because Kobussen Buses, the busing company the district uses — like many others in the state —...

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 55 MINUTES AGO