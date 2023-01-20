Northmor was able to edge Danville on the road by a 60-54 margin in boys’ basketball Tuesday night. The Golden Knights led 10-8 after the first period of play, but opened up a 29-15 advantage going into the half. However, the Blue Devils would take a 18-12 edge in the third quarter and outscored Northmor 21-19 in the fourth to make it interesting before the locals were able to close out the win.

GALION, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO