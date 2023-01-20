Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Armed suspect fatally shot by state police after he allegedly fired on troopers, MSP helicopter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
fox2detroit.com
Missing: 13-year-old Royal Oak Township girl may be in Inkster, police say
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help, finding Tatyana Ann Lucas, listed as a missing endangered person. The 13-year-old was last seen in the 21300 block of Wyoming in Royal Oak Township on Jan. 19, prior to her mother reporting her missing. Tatyana was...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
Man crashes into home after fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit's west side
A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire tried to drive away from the scene on Detroit’s west side and crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
Michigan State Police troopers have to break window to arrest man suspected of impaired driving
A man suspected of driving under the influence in Detroit over the weekend is in custody after Michigan State Police had to break his window to arrest him because he was resisting.
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change
A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded a near-tragedy on Slocum Drive.
Man pleads no contest to causing Ypsilanti crash that killed woman
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti has taken a plea offer. Cushmeer Muhammad pleaded no contest Jan. 11 to one count each of operating without a license causing death, first-degree fleeing a police officer and concealing a stolen vehicle, court records show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
Sterling Heights police officer hailed a hero after saving chocking infant [VIDEO]
Authorities are praising the quick actions of a Sterling Heights police officer after he saved the life of a chocking infant girl last week.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
Detroit man arrested after brief struggle with police during traffic stop
DETROIT, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody Saturday night, Jan. 21, after a small altercation with authorities, Michigan State Police reported. Police performed a traffic stop around 5:45 p.m. on McNichols Road near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit. Police said the driver pulled into an...
MSP: Loaded Glock pistol seized in Inkster traffic stop, driver arrested
When Michigan State Police stopped a driver for holding up traffic at an intersection, they discovered the man had a loaded pistol – but no concealed carry license.
