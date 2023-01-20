ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Armed suspect fatally shot by state police after he allegedly fired on troopers, MSP helicopter

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy