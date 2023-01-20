When Phenix City Mayor Woodrow “Skeet” Wilson and the city’s commissioners received word from Alabama State Department of Education officials that it was considering locating a junior college within 70 miles of this community, the group immediately requested a feasibility study be done to see if the school should be located in this community. The Phenix City Commission passed a resolution requesting the feasibility study at its very next meeting on Tuesday, April 3, 1973. Then the fight began.

