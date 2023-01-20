ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge

Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 5,053 new cases, and a 7-day average of 11,089 cases per day. In 2021, 1,676 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,641 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Surging food prices challenge Wisconsin restaurants

WISCONSIN — Just as restaurants across Wisconsin were coming out of the "new normal" to resume more traditional and profitable practices as pandemic-era safety steps subside, they've now been forced to navigate spiking prices on various commodities, eggs included. "The hard part for restaurants right now is that overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
Fatherly

It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota

American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

European Roots in Wisconsin

Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI
B105

Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America

Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy