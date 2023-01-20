BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Bobcats begin their journey for a gold trophy in the 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament against the Clopton Hawks. Bowling Green heads into the game as the seven seeded team, with a 5-7 record on the season. The Bobcats are the underdogs in this game, but that does not mean they have no chance of winning. The last time Bowling Green and Clopton faced off, the Hawks only won by nine points, 60-51. Bowling Green averages 53 points per game, while they allow 57 points on the defensive end. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to the Montgomery County Wildcats, 56-43.

