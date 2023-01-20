Read full article on original website
kjfmradio.com
“Cupid’s Couples” deadline nears
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The deadline for the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s Cupid’s Couples Contest is approaching. Entries must be submitted or postmarked by Feb. 7. The contest is co-sponsored by KJFM Radio, The People’s Tribune, Bowling Green Times and The Louisiana Press-Journal. Married residents of...
What to do when it happens to you
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the third article on homelessness by Codi A. Hobson Sr. of Pike County. The Missouri Point In Time count of the homeless is Jan. 25. Shortly after my first article had published, I met a man while going about my daily routine and he was buying items that I recognized immediately.
Bobcats & Hawks & Fish, oh my!
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Bobcats begin their journey for a gold trophy in the 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament against the Clopton Hawks. Bowling Green heads into the game as the seven seeded team, with a 5-7 record on the season. The Bobcats are the underdogs in this game, but that does not mean they have no chance of winning. The last time Bowling Green and Clopton faced off, the Hawks only won by nine points, 60-51. Bowling Green averages 53 points per game, while they allow 57 points on the defensive end. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to the Montgomery County Wildcats, 56-43.
