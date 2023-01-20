Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Plant-based seafood startup the ISH Company rides new funding wave toward pipeline commercialization
Instead of caving in to those urges, David went looking for a plant-based company to invest in. Not finding exactly what he wanted, he founded the ISH Company around a central pillar of sustainability and health. ISH stands for Innovative, Sustainable and Healthy. ISH started with plant-based seafood because two-thirds...
TechCrunch
Founder and NFX VC James Currier vets startup ideas at TC Early Stage
Currier — a five-time founder with significant exits across multiple sectors — is arguably the most well-equipped investor-operator to help answer this vital question. It’s why we’re excited to have him join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. In a...
TechCrunch
Dubai-based accounting and financial compliance startup, Wafeq, raises $3M
Nadim Alameddine, a UAE resident, says he immediately saw an opportunity in the accounting space as businesses sought to file returns as required by the new law. This inspired him to launch Wafeq in 2019, a startup that initially offered accounting services and later, in 2021, launched a scalable accounting and e-invoicing SaaS solution focused on clients in UAE and Saudi Arabia.
TechCrunch
Dell has acquired cloud orchestration startup Cloudify, sources tell us for around $100M
Dell did not officially announce the acquisition, but after sources contacted us, we noticed that Dell had actually published documents with the SEC pertaining to some of the share awards for Cloudify employees. A spokesperson has now also confirmed the purchase to TechCrunch. “Dell Technologies announced that it has completed...
TechCrunch
Tesla invests $3.6B in two new Nevada factories to build Semis and cells
Taking up a combined 4 million square feet of space, the new factories will expand on Tesla’s existing Nevada gigafactory, which is home to Model 3 electric motors and battery packs, as well as Tesla’s energy storage products Powerwall and Powerpack. The facilities will be built east of Sparks at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.
TechCrunch
B2B sales closing and financing platform Vartana raises $12M
That’s why Kush Kella and Ahmed Sharif founded Vartana (which my colleague Mary Ann covered recently). While working together at fleet management company Motive, Kella and Sharif say they dealt with the pains and problems caused by broken SaaS contract management and rigid payment infrastructure. After years watching deals falls through due to a lack of payment flexibility, they left Motive to build Vartana, aiming to equip companies with a managed platform that helps sales reps close deals.
TechCrunch
Tesla’s energy storage arm caps 2022 with ‘highest level’ of deployments ever
On Wednesday, the automaker said its home and utility-scale battery deployments reached 6.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) during its fiscal 2022, calling it “by far the highest level of deployments we have achieved.” That’s up from about 4 GWh in 2021. For context, the average American home consumes...
TechCrunch
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
TechCrunch
Hear how Cambly found profits after failing to raise a Series A on TechCrunch Live
TCL’s mission is still to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. But going into 2023, there’s new urgency behind this mission. TechCrunch Live started in the heady days of 2021, and now in early 2023, the startup world is experiencing new challenges. It’s harder to fundraise, sales cycles are much longer, and investors (and their LPs) have different expectations.
TechCrunch
Sequoia, Marc Andreessen back early-stage fund Kearny Jackson
Kearny Jackson, founded by former Spotify executive Sriram Krishnan, said it has closed $14 million second fund. It has also roped in Sunil Chhaya, formerly a VC at Menlo Ventures, as a co-GP. The fund, whose name is inspired from the street names where the two longtime friends have hung...
TechCrunch
Microsoft invests billions more dollars in OpenAI, extends partnership
The optics aren’t the best for Microsoft, which just last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as a part of broader cost-cutting measures. But they’d been telegraphed by the company earlier this month — in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft planned to make OpenAI’s foundational systems available as commercials platforms so that any entity in any industry can build on them.
TechCrunch
Cowboy Ventures goes bigger with $260M across two new funds, including an opportunity fund
The amount is more than all the capital that the outfit has raised across its previous funds, which were sized at $40 million, $60 million and $95 million, respectively. Then again, the team has grown over the years from being a one-person firm to an outfit with an investor team, including fintech specialist Jill Williams, who Lee recruited from Anthemis, and Amanda Robson, who was pulled out of Norwest Venture Partners, where she worked with numerous enterprise software companies, including some focused on AI and robotics. (Longtime Silicon Valley attorney Ted Wang is also closely associated with the fund as a “board partner” and advises more than a dozen of its portfolio companies.)
TechCrunch
Forward Networks raises $50M for digital twin technology to help model, manage and secure complex enterprise networks
The company has raised $50 million, a Series D that it will be using to continue investing in R&D and expanding its base of customers. MSD Partners is leading this round, with new backers Section 32 and Omega Venture Partners also participating alongside previous backers Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), Threshold Ventures, A. Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.
TechCrunch
Metrics that matter: 3 KPIs to track on the path to profitability
We believe that in turbulent times, startups and scaleups alike need to ensure:. They have sufficient runway to ride out a downturn without relying on large amounts of external funding. They are developing fundamentally healthy businesses with attractive economics and a cost structure built for efficient growth. While every company...
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led sales, or why product-led growth requires a sales makeover
The definition of product-led growth is almost tautological: As a vendor, it basically means that you’re using your product as the driver of growth for your company, Amplitude chief product officer Justin Bauer told TechCrunch. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
TechCrunch
Built buys fellow construction robotics firm, Roin
So, if I’m running a fairly successful company that makes construction robots, I’m certainly thinking of diversification. The quickest way to jump start that is, of course, acquiring another, smaller startup. It’s something I suspect we’ll be seeing with increasing regularity as early-stage firms struggle to get funding to stay afloat amid a broadly stagnating VC market.
TechCrunch
Alexa Fund’s Paul Bernard talks OpenAI, what’s catching his eye and remaining relevant as Amazon restructures
One thing that looks like it’s here to stay, though, is the Alexa Fund, the company’s venture fund founded back in 2015 and used to back companies in spaces that are strategically interesting to Amazon itself. Initially covering products and services leveraging its namesake, the interactive voice platform...
TechCrunch
Waymo lays off staff as Alphabet announces 12,000 job cuts
It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected, and Waymo said it would be “a limited number of roles.” Based on posts from former employees, workers across the board were let go — from engineers working on perception and motion control to recruiters to fleet and vehicle technicians. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch Waymo is killing its trucking program, Waymo Via. Workers posting on Blind, a forum where verified professionals post about company layoffs, said many of the affected staffers were working on “Husky,” which they say was the code name for Waymo Via.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches RxPass, a $5/month Prime add-on for all-you-need generic drugs covering 80 conditions
The 80 conditions were selected, so to speak, to make it an offer attractive to a wide base of potential customers. Dr. Vin Gupta, the chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said that more than 150 million people in the U.S. already take one or more of the medications in the RxPass offering.
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility and Spin lay off 100 more employees
Today, Tier is in the midst of another round of layoffs. As a result of previous restructurings, Tier is laying off around 80 workers, some of whom are under the Nextbike umbrella, to make up for redundancies. Tier had purchased the German bike-share startup in November 2021 to expand its vehicle offerings beyond e-scooters.
Comments / 0