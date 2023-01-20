Read full article on original website
Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
Air stagnation prompts 'YELLOW' home wood heating days for Eugene, Springfield, Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) is calling yellow home wood heating days for the cities of Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, the agency said Tuesday. These yellow days will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and continue through at least Thursday, Jan....
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
North Bend firefighters put training to use to safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
UPDATE: EWEB restores power to all affected customers
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE 1/23/23 5:36 p.m. According to EWEB's outage tracker all affected customers have had power restored. Currently EWEB's outage tracker shows there are currently 1,185 customers without power. So far over 5,000 customers have been restored power. --- Original Story:. EWEB is currently reporting about 6,300...
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers crowned at pageant in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
North Bend School District seeking community input in survey on strategic initiatives
NORTH BEND, Ore. — "Attention all North Bend Students, Families and Community Members, we need your input!" The North Bend School District is asking the community to fill out it's Strategic Survey to "help the North Bend School District update its strategic initiatives and priorities that will guide the district moving forward."
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
Egan Warming Centers activate Monday night, will not open Tuesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers have been activated for Monday night. They will not be open on Tuesday. Warming Centers are still in dire need of volunteers for overnight shifts and morning crews at all of their adult sites. Representatives of Egan Warming say that they could definitely use some new people to help out.
Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th
EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
