Roseburg, OR

Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week

EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
North Bend firefighters put training to use to safely deliver baby in mom's apartment

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
NORTH BEND, OR
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire

COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
COOS BAY, OR
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
UPDATE: EWEB restores power to all affected customers

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE 1/23/23 5:36 p.m. According to EWEB's outage tracker all affected customers have had power restored. Currently EWEB's outage tracker shows there are currently 1,185 customers without power. So far over 5,000 customers have been restored power. --- Original Story:. EWEB is currently reporting about 6,300...
EUGENE, OR
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers crowned at pageant in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
EUGENE, OR
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
ROSEBURG, OR
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road

EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
EUGENE, OR
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
Egan Warming Centers activate Monday night, will not open Tuesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers have been activated for Monday night. They will not be open on Tuesday. Warming Centers are still in dire need of volunteers for overnight shifts and morning crews at all of their adult sites. Representatives of Egan Warming say that they could definitely use some new people to help out.
EUGENE, OR
Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
COOS COUNTY, OR
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th

EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
EUGENE, OR

