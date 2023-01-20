Read full article on original website
California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County
The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes
Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
Napa Valley’s Rombauer buys Sonoma Valley vineyard to supply demand for sauvignon blanc
Napa Valley-based Rombauer Vineyards acquired 54 planted vine acres in Sonoma Valley. Price and the seller were not disclosed in the announcement. The property adds to the winery’s nearly 900 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills. The...
Bow N Arrow in Cotati gets new owners
Cotati favorite Bow N Arrow clothing boutique has new owners. Former owner and founder of Bow N Arrow Mercedes Hernandez said she started contemplating leaving the business in January 2022 when she started feeling a disconnect to her business. "I’ve really discovered new passions and I need to explore other...
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. The Silicon Valley suburb of Los...
Sonoma County airport finishes 2022 beating pre-pandemic record passenger numbers
As expected, Sonoma County’s airport ended 2022 having flown more passengers than ever before, surpassing 600,000 for the first time — and shattering the pre-pandemic record by 25% — as business and leisure travel supported a new flight to Southern California and a longer seasonal run for the hub’s lone Texas route.
Construction of Santa Rosa’s $25 million Fountaingrove fire station to start in fall
Construction of Santa Rosa’s new fire station in Fountaingrove could start this fall marking another milestone in the northeastern hillside neighborhood’s long recovery following the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday approved awarding a contract to local firms Wright Contracting LLC and COAR Design...
Music venues in Napa, Sonoma counties eye raucous 2023 rebound
From Napa’s Uptown Theatre to Sonoma County’s Green Music Center, attendance, varied audiences have picked up. Hoping to tap the popularity of “yacht rock,” Napa’s Uptown Theatre is joining a host of North Bay nightclubs like the Sweetwater Music Hall in setting the stage for the 2023 music scene.
Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors
Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors. Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.
