Sonoma County, CA

California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County

The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes

Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
NAPA, CA
Napa Valley’s Rombauer buys Sonoma Valley vineyard to supply demand for sauvignon blanc

Napa Valley-based Rombauer Vineyards acquired 54 planted vine acres in Sonoma Valley. Price and the seller were not disclosed in the announcement. The property adds to the winery’s nearly 900 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills. The...
Bow N Arrow in Cotati gets new owners

Cotati favorite Bow N Arrow clothing boutique has new owners. Former owner and founder of Bow N Arrow Mercedes Hernandez said she started contemplating leaving the business in January 2022 when she started feeling a disconnect to her business. "I’ve really discovered new passions and I need to explore other...
COTATI, CA
Music venues in Napa, Sonoma counties eye raucous 2023 rebound

From Napa’s Uptown Theatre to Sonoma County’s Green Music Center, attendance, varied audiences have picked up. Hoping to tap the popularity of “yacht rock,” Napa’s Uptown Theatre is joining a host of North Bay nightclubs like the Sweetwater Music Hall in setting the stage for the 2023 music scene.
NAPA, CA
Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors

Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors. Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

