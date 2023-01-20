ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjfmradio.com

“Cupid’s Couples” deadline nears

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The deadline for the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s Cupid’s Couples Contest is approaching. Entries must be submitted or postmarked by Feb. 7. The contest is co-sponsored by KJFM Radio, The People’s Tribune, Bowling Green Times and The Louisiana Press-Journal. Married residents of...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjfmradio.com

What to do when it happens to you

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the third article on homelessness by Codi A. Hobson Sr. of Pike County. The Missouri Point In Time count of the homeless is Jan. 25. Shortly after my first article had published, I met a man while going about my daily routine and he was buying items that I recognized immediately.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
KMOV

Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
newschannel20.com

Jersey county sheriff's office searching for missing woman

DOW, Ill. (WCCU) — The Jersey County Sheriff's Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing/endangered 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow, Illinois. Police say Vatole is a cancer survivor, has medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag. She went missing from her home on January 8, 2023. We're...
DOW, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted...
MEXICO, MO
advantagenews.com

Police search for missing woman

Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
DOW, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
kjfmradio.com

98th Annual Bowling Green Tournament: Fish previews the Bobcats

BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament begins tonight, as the Lady Cats and Bobcats find themselves as underdogs in their own tournament. The girls side of the bracket has the Elsberry Lady Indians as the one seed, the Winfield Lady Warriors as the two seed, the Silex Lady Owls as the three seed, and the Clopton Lady Hawks as the four seed. The bottom half has the North Callaway Lady Thunderbirds as the five seed, the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs as the six seed, the Bowling Green Lady Cats will be the seven seed, and the Van-Far Lady Indians will wrap up the teams as the eight seed.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
kjfmradio.com

Bobcats & Hawks & Fish, oh my!

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Bobcats begin their journey for a gold trophy in the 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament against the Clopton Hawks. Bowling Green heads into the game as the seven seeded team, with a 5-7 record on the season. The Bobcats are the underdogs in this game, but that does not mean they have no chance of winning. The last time Bowling Green and Clopton faced off, the Hawks only won by nine points, 60-51. Bowling Green averages 53 points per game, while they allow 57 points on the defensive end. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to the Montgomery County Wildcats, 56-43.
BOWLING GREEN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy