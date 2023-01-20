BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament begins tonight, as the Lady Cats and Bobcats find themselves as underdogs in their own tournament. The girls side of the bracket has the Elsberry Lady Indians as the one seed, the Winfield Lady Warriors as the two seed, the Silex Lady Owls as the three seed, and the Clopton Lady Hawks as the four seed. The bottom half has the North Callaway Lady Thunderbirds as the five seed, the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs as the six seed, the Bowling Green Lady Cats will be the seven seed, and the Van-Far Lady Indians will wrap up the teams as the eight seed.

BOWLING GREEN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO