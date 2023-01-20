ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A year of tremendous celebration’| Students, staff excited for new school campus

By Raeven Poole
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Benjamin Franklin School is continuing its “Legacy of Excellence” with a new Uptown campus.

City and school officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the opening of the new Benjamin Franklin Mathematics and Science Middle School campus for grades 6-8.

Standing where the former New Orleans Accelerated High School once stood, Principal Patrice Joseph, says the students are excited about the new opportunities the location has to offer.

“There was an overwhelming response of excitement, and gratitude about all that we can do in the new building with the space. They love their new desk, new furniture so it’s just been a year of tremendous celebration,” said Principal of Benjamin Franklin Patrice Joseph.

Additional excitement came with the unveiling of the school’s new logo. The Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School currently serves 735 students in grades K-8 between two Uptown campuses.

