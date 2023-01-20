Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
25newsnow.com
Person in custody in connection with Tuesday Peoria Heights shots fired
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card.
25newsnow.com
Streator man identified, arrested after allegedly charging at officer with knife
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer after Illinois State Police say he charged a Streator Police officer Monday. Jacob Thompson, 31, was arrested after a Streator officer responded to a call of a man with a...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Chillicothe man charged in federal court in connection with Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Chillicothe man accused of putting a Molotov cocktail at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic is now facing federal charges. Tyler W Massengill, 32, has been charged by criminal complaint with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage a place of interstate commerce.
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bust
Early Sunday, the Kewanee Police Department concluded a narcotics operation that ultimately led to the seizure of approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of heroin and the arrest of two individuals for various drug charges.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County man indicted on grooming charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Bellevue man will be arraigned in Peoria County court next month on grooming charges. A Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Aaron Cornwell Tuesday. Court records allege Cornwell used an internet service to seduce, lure, or entice a person he believed to be a child to engage in unlawful sexual contact.
1470 WMBD
Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
25newsnow.com
Man indicted for allegedly fracturing child’s skull
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A grand jury indicted a Hanna City man Tuesday, who is accused of fracturing his young child’s skull. 21-year-old Alexander King faces one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. Court documents allege King struck or squeezed the less than...
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father indicted for allegedly fracturing son’s skull
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January. 21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Streator
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator police officer is on paid administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Monday morning in Streator. Streator Police Chief John Franklin tells 25News says the incident happened around 11:30 AM Monday at Central Park, near Wisconsin and Elm Streets, when the officer was called for a subject with a knife.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Peoria Police Chief Echevarria discusses 2022 drops in homicides, gun violence
Homicides and gun violence are trending down in Peoria, according to police department figures. There hasn’t been a homicide within city limits in more than two months. This comes as Peoria finished 2022 with 24 homicides, down from a peak of 33 the year before. Total shooting incidents fell...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
25newsnow.com
Decatur man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying the Decatur man killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Peoria. The man is Stashaun L. Wheeler of West Marietta Street. Harwood says preliminary autopsy findings will not be available until Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
25newsnow.com
No injuries reported after District 50 bus crash
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - District 50 Superintendant Chad Allaman says the students and driver aboard a bus in Sunnyland involved in a crash were not injured. A school bus carrying 14 students who attend Beverly Manor School in Washington was involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Bess Street.
25newsnow.com
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
Comments / 0